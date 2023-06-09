Friday’s Sports

Harelton Wildcats are 2A’s State Champs

NBA

Friday

FINALS Nuggets (2-1)

Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

Thursday

STANLEY CUP Golden Knights (2-1)

Panthers (42-32-8) 3 – Golden Knights (51-22-9) 2

Saturday

Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Thursday

Blue Jays (36-28) 3 – Astros (36-27) 2

Friday

Rangers (40-21) at St. Petersburg Rays (46-19) at 5:40 pm

Astros (36-27) at Cleveland Guardians (29-33) at 6:10 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Oklahoma (2-0) WS Winner

G2 No. 1 Oklahoma (61-1) 3 – No. 3 Florida State (56-11) 1

BASEBALL

Friday – G1 ESPN|ESPN2|ESPN+

Duke (0-0) vs. No. 7 Virginia (0-0) at 11:00 am

TCU (0-0) vs. No. 14 Indiana State (0-0) at 4:00 pm

No. 15 South Carolina (0-0) vs. No. 2 Florida (0-0) at 5:00 pm

Oral Roberts (0-0) vs. Oregon (0-0)

2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament

June 7-10, 2023

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 7

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

Abbott (22-4) 5 – Kennard (22-13) 4

Fayetteville (20-6) 4 – Nazareth (18-5) 0

2A SEMIFINALS

Harleton (36-1) 4 – Collinsville (32-7) 3

Shiner (32-4) 11 – New Home (30-5) 0

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

Liberty-Eylau (33-6) 15 – Canyon Randall (38-5) 5

China Spring (36-5) 8 – Sinton (37-4) 4 / 12 Innings

Thursday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

Abbott (23-4) 6 – Fayetteville (20-7) 5

Harleton (37-1) 10 – Shiner (32-5) 5

5A SEMIFINALS

Magnolia West (35-5) 3 – Frisco Reedy (28-16) 0

Argyle (35-10) 5 – Boerne Champion (33-12) 2

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

China Spring (37-5) 3 – Liberty-Eylau (33-7) 2 / 12 innings

Friday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9)

Noon Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2)

7:00 p.m. Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1)

Saturday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A

10:00 am

5A

Noon – Magnolia West (35-5) vs. Argyle (35-10)

6A

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

DIXIE

Dixie Youth’s T-Ball and Coach Pitch double elimination tournaments get underway this weekend, beginning on Friday in Mount Pleasant with Division I T-Ball, and it will feature Sulphur Springs Gold playing the host team at 5:00 pm. Paris National takes on Sulphur Springs Red at 6:30. Broken Bow and Paris American square off in the nightcap.

The 7U Coach-Pitch Tournament has three teams, Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the host Mount Pleasant. It begins Saturday at 9:00 am.

The 8U Coach-Pitch Division I is a six-team bracket starting Friday with Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow at 6:00 pm, Mount Pleasant Black battling Paris National at 7:00, and Paris American and Mount Pleasant Gold concluding the action at 8:00. All three tournaments will wrap up Sunday weather permitting.

In Division II T-Ball Blossom will host a six-team bracket beginning on Friday, and it has Delta County and Franklin hooking up at 6:00 pm and Winnsboro and Red River finishing it off at 7:30. Lamar County and Bonham will play Saturday at 9:00 am. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Valliant, Oklahoma, is the Division II Coach-Pitch Tournament site, with an eight-team bracket beginning on Friday. It will be Delta County and Bonham, with Winnsboro and Valliant each playing at 6:00, then Idabel and Mount Vernon, with Red River and Lamar Counties at 7:45. The tournament will wrap up Sunday evening.