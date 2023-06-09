Friday’s Sports

Harelton Wildcats are 2A’s State Champs
NBA
Friday
FINALS Nuggets (2-1)
Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
Thursday
STANLEY CUP Golden Knights (2-1)
Panthers (42-32-8) 3 – Golden Knights (51-22-9) 2
Saturday
Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Sunrise Panthers (42-32-8) at 7:00 pm TNT
MLB
Thursday
Blue Jays (36-28) 3 – Astros (36-27) 2
Friday
Rangers (40-21) at St. Petersburg Rays (46-19) at 5:40 pm
Astros (36-27) at Cleveland Guardians (29-33) at 6:10 pm
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Oklahoma (2-0) WS Winner
G2 No. 1 Oklahoma (61-1) 3 – No. 3 Florida State (56-11) 1
BASEBALL
Friday – G1 ESPN|ESPN2|ESPN+
Duke (0-0) vs. No. 7 Virginia (0-0) at 11:00 am
TCU (0-0) vs. No. 14 Indiana State (0-0) at 4:00 pm
No. 15 South Carolina (0-0) vs. No. 2 Florida (0-0) at 5:00 pm
Oral Roberts (0-0) vs. Oregon (0-0)
2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament
June 7-10, 2023
UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Dell Diamond – Round Rock
Schedule
Wednesday, June 7
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A SEMIFINALS
Abbott (22-4) 5 – Kennard (22-13) 4
Fayetteville (20-6) 4 – Nazareth (18-5) 0
2A SEMIFINALS
Harleton (36-1) 4 – Collinsville (32-7) 3
Shiner (32-4) 11 – New Home (30-5) 0
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A SEMIFINALS
Liberty-Eylau (33-6) 15 – Canyon Randall (38-5) 5
China Spring (36-5) 8 – Sinton (37-4) 4 / 12 Innings
Thursday, June 8
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A & 2A FINALS
Abbott (23-4) 6 – Fayetteville (20-7) 5
Harleton (37-1) 10 – Shiner (32-5) 5
5A SEMIFINALS
Magnolia West (35-5) 3 – Frisco Reedy (28-16) 0
Argyle (35-10) 5 – Boerne Champion (33-12) 2
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A FINAL
China Spring (37-5) 3 – Liberty-Eylau (33-7) 2 / 12 innings
Friday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9)
Noon Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1)
6A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2)
7:00 p.m. Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1)
Saturday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A
10:00 am
5A
Noon – Magnolia West (35-5) vs. Argyle (35-10)
6A
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
DIXIE
Dixie Youth’s T-Ball and Coach Pitch double elimination tournaments get underway this weekend, beginning on Friday in Mount Pleasant with Division I T-Ball, and it will feature Sulphur Springs Gold playing the host team at 5:00 pm. Paris National takes on Sulphur Springs Red at 6:30. Broken Bow and Paris American square off in the nightcap.
The 7U Coach-Pitch Tournament has three teams, Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the host Mount Pleasant. It begins Saturday at 9:00 am.
The 8U Coach-Pitch Division I is a six-team bracket starting Friday with Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow at 6:00 pm, Mount Pleasant Black battling Paris National at 7:00, and Paris American and Mount Pleasant Gold concluding the action at 8:00. All three tournaments will wrap up Sunday weather permitting.
In Division II T-Ball Blossom will host a six-team bracket beginning on Friday, and it has Delta County and Franklin hooking up at 6:00 pm and Winnsboro and Red River finishing it off at 7:30. Lamar County and Bonham will play Saturday at 9:00 am. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.
Valliant, Oklahoma, is the Division II Coach-Pitch Tournament site, with an eight-team bracket beginning on Friday. It will be Delta County and Bonham, with Winnsboro and Valliant each playing at 6:00, then Idabel and Mount Vernon, with Red River and Lamar Counties at 7:45. The tournament will wrap up Sunday evening.