Friday’s Sports

A $1.5 billion stadium for the Las Vegas Athletics

NBA

The celebration had been a long time in the making, and swarms of fans showed up. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Near the end of the parade route, a firetruck struck an officer, and he suffered a severe leg injury, Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas said at a news conference. The officer was in serious and stable condition.

NHL

Less than four hours before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities in Nevada arrested a man they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting at T-Mobile Arena. It was the venue where the Golden Knights would capture their first championship that night. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a report identifying the suspect as Matthew DeSavio. They described him as a 33-year-old man with a history of mental illness and arrests “that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed or fearful for their immediate safety.” The report doesn’t say whether detectives have found any weapons in DeSalvio’s possession.

MLB

Thursday

Angels (39-32) 5 – Rangers (42-26) 3

Nationals (27-40) 4 – Astros (39-30) 1

Friday

Blue Jays (38-32) at Arlington Rangers (42-26) at 7:05 pm

Reds (34-35) at Houston Astros (39-30) at 7:10 pm

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday signed the bill pledging $380 million in taxpayer money toward a $1.5 billion stadium for the Oakland Athletics to move to Las Vegas, leaving only the approval of Major League Baseball to finalize the first relocation of a franchise in nearly two decades.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

Friday

Oral Roberts (51-12) vs. TCU (42-22) at 1:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 7 Virginia (50-13) vs. No. 2 Florida (50-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+