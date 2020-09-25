Friday’s Sports

MLB

The final Thursday was Houston 12 – Texas Rangers 4. Both meet again this evening at 7:05, and Saturday’s game is at 6:05.

NHL

The Dallas Stars will be back in action tonight at 7:00, trying to tie up the Stanley Cup at two-all. Game 4 starts at 7:00 pm and Game 5 is Saturday at 7:00 pm.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday with game time 3:25 pm. Dallas is second in the NFC East with a loss to the Rams and a win over the Falcons.

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from returning to the NBA Finals. They took another one from the Denver Nuggets last night and are 3-1 after a 114-108 victory.

PAC-12

The Pac-12 decided to play football in the fall. That reversed an August decision to postpone until spring because of COVID. They join the Big Ten, followed by the Mountain West with a seven-game season.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris ISD canceled its football games against Mellissa and Annan this week and next. Pittsburg will be at Princeton tonight and play Trinity Christian instead of Malakoff. Tyler’s Bishop TK Gorman canceled their season opener due to COVID.

Thursday

Denison 41 – Sherman 23

Texas High 41 – Tyler 21

Friday

Arp at Quitman

Atlanta at White Oak

Aubrey at Caddo Mills

Bullard at Spring Hill

Carthage at Gilmer

Celeste at Alba-Golden

Centennial at Royse City

Chapel Hill at Athens

Clarksville at Joaquin

Cleburne at Hallsville

Commerce at Bonham

Como-Pickton at Honey Grove

Crandall at Jacksonville

Daingerfield at DeKalb

Farmersville at Van Alstyne

Frankston at Cumby

Henderson at Greenville

Hughes Springs at New Diana

James Bowie at Timpson

Kaufman at Anna

Leonard at Bells

Lufkin at Tyler Legacy Red

Mabank at Lindale

Medina at Union Hill

Mineola at Winnsboro

New Boston at Sabine

North Lamar at Wills Point

Paris at Melissa CANCELED

Plano Chant at Campbell

Pittsburg vs. Trinity Christian at Princeton

Prairiland at Chisum

Princeton at Pine Tree

Queen City at Elysian Fields

Rains at Mt Vernon

Redwater at Hooks

Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland at Toyota Stadium

Tatum at Gladewater

Waskom at Ore City

Waxahachie at Liberty-Eylau

West Rusk at Troup

Winona at Grand Saline

Whitehouse at Forney

Wylie East at Mt Pleasant