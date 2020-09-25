Friday’s Sports

MLB
The final Thursday was Houston 12 – Texas Rangers 4. Both meet again this evening at 7:05, and Saturday’s game is at 6:05.
NHL
The Dallas Stars will be back in action tonight at 7:00, trying to tie up the Stanley Cup at two-all. Game 4 starts at 7:00 pm and Game 5 is Saturday at 7:00 pm.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday with game time 3:25 pm. Dallas is second in the NFC East with a loss to the Rams and a win over the Falcons.
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from returning to the NBA Finals. They took another one from the Denver Nuggets last night and are 3-1 after a 114-108 victory.
PAC-12
The Pac-12 decided to play football in the fall. That reversed an August decision to postpone until spring because of COVID. They join the Big Ten, followed by the Mountain West with a seven-game season.
HIGH SCHOOL
Paris ISD canceled its football games against Mellissa and Annan this week and next. Pittsburg will be at Princeton tonight and play Trinity Christian instead of Malakoff. Tyler’s Bishop TK Gorman canceled their season opener due to COVID.
Thursday
Denison 41 – Sherman 23
Texas High 41 – Tyler 21
Friday
Arp at Quitman
Atlanta at White Oak
Aubrey at Caddo Mills
Bullard at Spring Hill
Carthage at Gilmer
Celeste at Alba-Golden
Centennial at Royse City
Chapel Hill at Athens
Clarksville at Joaquin
Cleburne at Hallsville
Commerce at Bonham
Como-Pickton at Honey Grove
Crandall at Jacksonville
Daingerfield at DeKalb
Farmersville at Van Alstyne
Frankston at Cumby
Henderson at Greenville
Hughes Springs at New Diana
James Bowie at Timpson
Kaufman at Anna
Leonard at Bells
Lufkin at Tyler Legacy Red
Mabank at Lindale
Medina at Union Hill
Mineola at Winnsboro
New Boston at Sabine
North Lamar at Wills Point
Paris at Melissa CANCELED
Plano Chant at Campbell
Pittsburg vs. Trinity Christian at Princeton
Prairiland at Chisum
Princeton at Pine Tree
Queen City at Elysian Fields
Rains at Mt Vernon
Redwater at Hooks
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland at Toyota Stadium
Tatum at Gladewater
Waskom at Ore City
Waxahachie at Liberty-Eylau
West Rusk at Troup
Winona at Grand Saline
Whitehouse at Forney
Wylie East at Mt Pleasant