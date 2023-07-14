Friday’s Sports

MLB

Friday

Guardians (45-45) at Arlington Rangers (52-39) at 7:05 pm

Astros (50-41) at Anaheim Angels (45-45) at 8:38 pm

Yesterday, MLB released its 2024 schedule, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement. The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional Opening Day on Mar 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule. All 30 teams will play on Mar 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series in Seoul. That game is Mar 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea.

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and right-hander Jose Urquidy (r-GEE-dee) will begin rehab assignments Friday at Triple-A Sugar Land. Alvarez, 26, landed on the injured list on Jun 9 with right oblique discomfort he felt swinging. Urquidy, 28, has not pitched since Apr 30 and was moved to the 60-day IL on Jun 23 with right shoulder soreness.

NFL

Victoria Bowles survived a fatal car wreck that killed a University of Georgia football player and recruiting staffer on Jan 15. Bowles has now filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter. Police accused Carter of racing the SUV being driven by a recruiting staffer when it wrecked.

It’s the largest guarantee in franchise history, surpassing linebacker C.J. Mosley’s $51 million as a free agent in 2019. The New York Jets locked up All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen (QUIN-nen) Williams on a four-year, $96 million contract extension, including $66 million guaranteed.

NHL

The Dallas Stars re-signed restricted free agent Ty Dellandrea to a one-year, $900,000 contract Thursday. The 22-year-old forward tallied 28 points, nine goals, and 19 assists while playing all 82 games in 2022-23.

COLLEGE

Northwestern has named defensive coordinator David Braun its interim head coach for the 2023 season. Braun will serve as the interim coach in the aftermath of the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing in the Northwestern program.

TOUR de PARIS

Saturday marks the beginning of the 39th Annual Tour De Paris. Paris Chamber President Paul Allen expects Paris’ downtown square will be filled with over 1,000 colorful jerseys, bikes, and helmets all whizzing by. Riders can take 14, 20, 24, 35, 57, 68, and 80 miles rides.