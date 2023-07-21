Friday’s Sports

Logo for the 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field

MLB

Thursday

Relying on J.P. France’s nasty change-up, the rookie struck out five while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time to win his third straight decision. Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Thursday night.

Astros (54-43) 3 – Athletics (27-72) 1

Friday

Dodgers (55-40) at Arlington Rangers (58-39) at 7:05 pm

Astros (54-43) at Oakland Athletics (27-72) at 8:40 pm

The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a genuinely Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic, and the countdown is on for next year’s festivities. Major League Baseball and the Rangers unveiled Thursday’s logo for the 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field, the retractable-roof stadium across the street from the open-air facility where they played the 1995 All-Star Game in extreme heat. The logo for the July 16 game includes an outline of Texas and has All-Star punctuated with the state’s symbolic star.

NFL

The NFL fined former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder $60 million after an independent investigation concluded he sexually harassed a team employee and the team withheld revenue from the NFL. Attorney Mary Jo White, who led the study, informed the league’s owners of her findings during Thursday’s special session. The news of her results broke when they announced that the owners had unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. The fine against Snyder represents 1% of the sale price.

Jaguars assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Maxen has become the first male coach in a prominent American men’s professional sport to come out as gay publicly. Maxen told Outsports.com he decided to announce because he didn’t want to hide who he is any longer and to inspire others in similar situations possibly.

NHL

NHL forward Nate Thompson confirmed his decision to retire after 15 seasons with nine NHL teams. Thompson, 38, who last played for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-22, confirmed his decision via social media. The Boston Bruins drafted Thompson in the sixth round in 2003. The Alaska native also played for the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and the Flyers.

GOLF

The first round of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club had everything. Thursday began with Matthew Jordan, 27, hitting the opening tee shot at the course he grew up playing and ended with Rory McIlroy getting up and down from an impossible bunker on 18 to stay five shots back of the lead.

COLLEGE

Longtime college administrator Lew Perkins, who played basketball at Iowa before serving as the athletic director at several universities and taking on an influential role within the NCAA, died Tuesday. He was 78.