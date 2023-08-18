Friday’s Sports

Photo: TAMUC Myrodge McGill

MLB

Thursday

Astros – Idle

Rangers – Idle

Friday

Brewers (65-57) at Arlington Rangers (72-49) at 7:05 pm

Mariners (66-55) at Houston Astros (70-52) at 7:10 pm

The Brewers limp into Arlington this evening after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th in a row with a 1-0 victory over Milwaukee Thursday night. The NL West-leading Dodgers swept the NL Central leaders, outscoring them 14-3 in three games. The Dodgers had their 12th shutout of the season.

Standings

AL-East

Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees

AL-Central

Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals

AL-West

Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, and Oakland Athletics

NL-East

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Washington Nationals

NL-Central

Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, and St. Louis Cardinals

NL-West

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and Colorado Rockies

NFL

Saturday

Dolphins (0-1) at Houston Texans (1-0) NFL NET at 3:00 pm

Cowboys (0-1) at Seahawks (1-0) NFL NET at 9:00 pm

Sunday

Saints (1-0) at Inglewood Chargers (1-0) NFL NET at 6:05 pm

Thursday

Browns (1-1-1) 18 – Eagles (0-1-1) 18

Two Eagles players, receiver Tyrie Cleveland and rookie defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, were carted off the field after sustaining neck injuries in Thursday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The team says both players have movement in their extremities.

COLLEGE

Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team began its 2023 season this week. They hosted Oral Roberts on Thursday, and next is a road trip to Tarleton on Sunday.

DRAG BOAT

The Southern Drag Boat Association presents the fastest show on the water with the Paris Power Boat Grand Prix. It will be at Lake Crook in Paris this Saturday and Sunday, Aug 19-20.