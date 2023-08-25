Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Red Sox (68-60) 17 – Astros (72-57) 1

Twins (66-62) 7 – Rangers (72-55) 5

Friday

Astros (72-57) at Detroit Tigers (58-69) at 5:40 pm

Rangers (72-55) at Minneapolis Twins (66-62) at 7:10 pm

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox tagged J.P. France for ten runs in a 17-1 rout of the Houston Astros. The 16-run margin of defeat tied for the largest in Astros history. It was the seventh time a team had routed Houston that badly. The last time it happened was against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 25, 2011.

The Texas Rangers are now in a season-high seventh-straight loss slump. They are 72-55.

NFL

There are three NFL games tonight. The Lions are at the Panthers, the Patriots are at the Titans, and the 49ers host the Chargers. Saturday, the Cowboys host the Raiders at 7:00 pm, while the Texans travel east to take on the Saints at 7:00 on FOX.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tyler ISD and Rusk ISD have pushed back the start times of the Friday varsity football games due to heat. Tyler and Rusk’s games will be at 8:00 instead of 7:30. Other Friday games in Dallas and Houston are pushing their kickoff times back because of the increased triple-digit temperatures.

Football Thursday

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week:

Daingerfield 53 – Gladewater 32

Alba-Golden 56 – Detroit 0

Longview 21 – McKinney 20

McKinney 23 – Longview 21

North Forney 55 – Whitehouse 33

Price Carlisle 31 – Harleton 20

Sabine 64 – Spring Hill 20

Texas High 41 – Frisco Lone Star 34

Timpson 43 – Beckville 13

Union Grove 34 – TK Gorman 14

Football Friday

Quinlan Ford at Mt Vernon at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro at Paul Pewitt on Star 96.9 at 7:00 pm – CMS

Pittsburg at Mt Pleasant on K-Lake at 7:30 pm

Prairiland vs. Big Sandy on KOYN at 7:30 pm

Paris at Celina on KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm

Ranchview at North Lamar on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm