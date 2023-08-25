Friday’s Sports

MLB
Thursday
Red Sox (68-60) 17 – Astros (72-57) 1
Twins (66-62) 7 – Rangers (72-55) 5
Friday
Astros (72-57) at Detroit Tigers (58-69) at 5:40 pm
Rangers (72-55) at Minneapolis Twins (66-62) at 7:10 pm
On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox tagged J.P. France for ten runs in a 17-1 rout of the Houston Astros. The 16-run margin of defeat tied for the largest in Astros history. It was the seventh time a team had routed Houston that badly. The last time it happened was against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 25, 2011.
The Texas Rangers are now in a season-high seventh-straight loss slump. They are 72-55.
NFL
There are three NFL games tonight. The Lions are at the Panthers, the Patriots are at the Titans, and the 49ers host the Chargers. Saturday, the Cowboys host the Raiders at 7:00 pm, while the Texans travel east to take on the Saints at 7:00 on FOX.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tyler ISD and Rusk ISD have pushed back the start times of the Friday varsity football games due to heat. Tyler and Rusk’s games will be at 8:00 instead of 7:30. Other Friday games in Dallas and Houston are pushing their kickoff times back because of the increased triple-digit temperatures.
Football Thursday
Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week:
Daingerfield 53 – Gladewater 32
Alba-Golden 56 – Detroit 0
Longview 21 – McKinney 20
North Forney 55 – Whitehouse 33
Price Carlisle 31 – Harleton 20
Sabine 64 – Spring Hill 20
Texas High 41 – Frisco Lone Star 34
Timpson 43 – Beckville 13
Union Grove 34 – TK Gorman 14
Football Friday
Quinlan Ford at Mt Vernon at 7:00 pm
Winnsboro at Paul Pewitt on Star 96.9 at 7:00 pm – CMS
Pittsburg at Mt Pleasant on K-Lake at 7:30 pm
Prairiland vs. Big Sandy on KOYN at 7:30 pm
Paris at Celina on KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm
Ranchview at North Lamar on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm
Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm