Friday’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes has ‘trust’ in Kadarius Toney, Chiefs receiver.
NFL
Thursday
Lions (1-0) 21 – Chiefs (0-1) 20
The Lions went toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl champions and ended the NFL’s second-longest active winless streak (0-4-1) in season openers. Former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery put the Lions on top for good with an 8-yard touchdown with 7:11 remaining, giving Detroit its first 1-0 start since 2017.
Sunday
Titans at New Orleans Saints at Noon CBS
Texans at Baltimore Ravens at Noon CBS
Cowboys at East Rutherford Giants at 7:20 pm NBC
MLB
Thursday
Astros and Rangers were idle.
Mariners (79-61) 1 – Rays (85-56) 0
Friday
Athletics (43-97) at Arlington Rangers (76-63) at 7:05 pm
Padres (66-75) at Hoston Astros (80-61) at 7:10 pm
Standings
AL
East – Orioles, Rays, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees
Central – Twins, Guardians, Tigers, White Sox, Royals
West – Astros, Mariners, Rangers, Angels, Athletics
NL
East – Braves, Phillies, Marlins, Mets, Nationals
Central – Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Pirates, Cardinals
West – Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Giants, Padres, Rockies
US OPEN
The US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff (gowf) and Karolina Muchova (CARE-uh-LEAN-uh / moo-HO-vah) was delayed by 49 minutes because four environmental activists disrupted the event in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff led 1-0 in the second set when they halted play. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5.
HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Wills Point 33 – Blue Ridge 12
Union Grove 21 – Cushing 20
Harleton 34 – White Oak 0
Friday
Conroy Motor Sports game of the week-
Paul Pewitt at Mt Vernon at 7:00 on Star 96.9
Hallsville at Sulphur Springs at 7:30 on Star 95.9
Mt Pleasant at Liberty-Eylau at 7:30 on K-Lake 97.7
Bonham at North Lamar at 7:30 on MIX 107.7
Paris at Gilmer at 7:30 on KBUS 101.9
Prairiland at Rivercrest at 7:30 on KOYN 93.9