Patrick Mahomes has ‘trust’ in Kadarius Toney, Chiefs receiver.

NFL

Thursday

Lions (1-0) 21 – Chiefs (0-1) 20

The Lions went toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl champions and ended the NFL’s second-longest active winless streak (0-4-1) in season openers. Former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery put the Lions on top for good with an 8-yard touchdown with 7:11 remaining, giving Detroit its first 1-0 start since 2017.

Sunday

Titans at New Orleans Saints at Noon CBS

Texans at Baltimore Ravens at Noon CBS

Cowboys at East Rutherford Giants at 7:20 pm NBC

MLB

Thursday

Astros and Rangers were idle.

Mariners (79-61) 1 – Rays (85-56) 0

Friday

Athletics (43-97) at Arlington Rangers (76-63) at 7:05 pm

Padres (66-75) at Hoston Astros (80-61) at 7:10 pm

Standings

AL

East – Orioles, Rays, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees

Central – Twins, Guardians, Tigers, White Sox, Royals

West – Astros, Mariners, Rangers, Angels, Athletics

NL

East – Braves, Phillies, Marlins, Mets, Nationals

Central – Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Pirates, Cardinals

West – Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Giants, Padres, Rockies

US OPEN

The US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff (gowf) and Karolina Muchova (CARE-uh-LEAN-uh / moo-HO-vah) was delayed by 49 minutes because four environmental activists disrupted the event in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff led 1-0 in the second set when they halted play. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Wills Point 33 – Blue Ridge 12

Union Grove 21 – Cushing 20

Harleton 34 – White Oak 0

Friday

Conroy Motor Sports game of the week-

Paul Pewitt at Mt Vernon at 7:00 on Star 96.9

Hallsville at Sulphur Springs at 7:30 on Star 95.9

Mt Pleasant at Liberty-Eylau at 7:30 on K-Lake 97.7

Bonham at North Lamar at 7:30 on MIX 107.7

Paris at Gilmer at 7:30 on KBUS 101.9

Prairiland at Rivercrest at 7:30 on KOYN 93.9