Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (82-64) 9 – Blue Jays (80-65) 2

Friday

Rangers (82-64) at Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at 6:10 pm

Astros (83-64) at Kansas City Royals at 7:10 pm ESPN+

Dodgers (88-57) at Mariners (81-65) at Seattle at 9:10 pm

NFL

Thursday

Eagles (2-0) 34 – Vikings (0-2) 28

Sunday

Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) at noon FOX

Jets (1-0) at Arlington Cowboys (1-0) at 3:26 pm CBS

COLLEGE

Saturday

Wyoming (2-0) at Austin No. 4 Texas (2-0) at 7:00 pm LHN

HIGH SCHOOL

According to Mt Pleasant Head Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant, they canceled the Junior High Softball games on Saturday, September 16, because of a scheduling conflict. They will play the remaining schedule as planned, with games beginning on September 30.

Thursday

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week

Jefferson 64 – Hughes Springs 0

Detroit 22 – Prairiland 16

Alba-Golden 30 – Big Sandy 13

Harleton at Maud at 7:00 pm

Mesquite Horn 21 – Arlington 7

Rockwall 51- South Garland Prairie 25

Wylie East 58 – Garland Naaman Forest 14

Friday

Conroy Motor Sports game of the week-

Mt Vernon at Sabine on Star 96.9 at 7:30 pm

Frisco Emerson at Mt Pleasant on K-Lake 97.9 at 7:30 pm

North Lamar at Commerce on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

Paris at Van on KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm

Van Alstyne at Sulphur Springs on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm

Chisum at Rivercrest’s Homecoming on KOYN 93.9 at 7:30 pm