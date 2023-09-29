Friday’s Sports

The MGM has the Mariners a 120 point favorite vs. the Rangers today
MLB
Thursday
Mariners (86-73) 3 – Rangers (89-70)
J.P. Crawford celebrated after his two-run double kept the Seattle Mariners playoff hopes alive. Crawford’s shot in the ninth inning lifted the Mariners to a 3-2 win over Texas on Thursday night. It stopped the Rangers from clinching a playoff berth for at least one day.
The Orioles clinched the AL East title with its 100th win of the season. It was a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
The Atlanta Braves clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason after beating the Chicago Cubs 5-3. It also ensured that no team will win more than their 103 games.
Friday
Rangers (89-70) at Seattle Mariners (86-73) at 9:10 pm
Astros (87-72) at Phoenix Diamondbacks (84-75) at 8:40 pm
NFL
Thursday
Lions (3-1) 34 – Packers (2-2) 20
Dvid Montgomery’s three TDs powered the Lions to a win Thursday night. Detroit took an 11-point lead in the first quarter, which it extended to 24 points by halftime.
NBA
The Mavericks and guard Kyrie Irving are a thing again. They agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $126 million in the opening hour of free agency, a contract negotiated by his agent and stepmom, Shetellia Riley Irving.
COLLEGE
Standings
American Athletic Conference
No. 4 SMU Mustangs
No. 6 North Texas Mean Green
Big 12 Conference
No. 1 24-Kansas Jayhawks
No. 2 14-Oklahoma Sooners
No. 3 3-Texas Longhorns
No. 4 Kansas State Wildcats
No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday
No. 24 Kansas (4-0) at Austin Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 2:30 pm ABC
No. 13 LSU (3-1) at Oxford No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1) at 5:00 pm ESPN
Iowa State (2-2) at Norman No. 14 Oklahoma (4-0) at 6:00 pm FS1
Familiar faces reunite on Saturday night at Homer Bryce Stadium as the Texas A&M University-Commerce (0-3) football team meets Stephen F. Austin (2-2) for the first time since 2014. Both teams are Division I FCS members. It is also A&M-Commerce’s 500th road game in program history.
HIGH SCOOL
Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week
Daingerfield at Hughes Springs on KSCN 96.9 at 7:00 pm
Mt Pleasant at Texas High on KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm
Prairiland at Hooks on KOYN at 7:30 pm