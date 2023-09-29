Friday’s Sports

The MGM has the Mariners a 120 point favorite vs. the Rangers today

MLB

Thursday

Mariners (86-73) 3 – Rangers (89-70)

J.P. Crawford celebrated after his two-run double kept the Seattle Mariners playoff hopes alive. Crawford’s shot in the ninth inning lifted the Mariners to a 3-2 win over Texas on Thursday night. It stopped the Rangers from clinching a playoff berth for at least one day.

The Orioles clinched the AL East title with its 100th win of the season. It was a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The Atlanta Braves clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason after beating the Chicago Cubs 5-3. It also ensured that no team will win more than their 103 games.

Friday

Rangers (89-70) at Seattle Mariners (86-73) at 9:10 pm

Astros (87-72) at Phoenix Diamondbacks (84-75) at 8:40 pm

NFL

Thursday

Lions (3-1) 34 – Packers (2-2) 20

Dvid Montgomery’s three TDs powered the Lions to a win Thursday night. Detroit took an 11-point lead in the first quarter, which it extended to 24 points by halftime.

NBA

The Mavericks and guard Kyrie Irving are a thing again. They agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $126 million in the opening hour of free agency, a contract negotiated by his agent and stepmom, Shetellia Riley Irving.

COLLEGE

Standings

American Athletic Conference

No. 4 SMU Mustangs

No. 6 North Texas Mean Green

Big 12 Conference

No. 1 24-Kansas Jayhawks

No. 2 14-Oklahoma Sooners

No. 3 3-Texas Longhorns

No. 4 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday

No. 24 Kansas (4-0) at Austin Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 2:30 pm ABC

No. 13 LSU (3-1) at Oxford No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1) at 5:00 pm ESPN

Iowa State (2-2) at Norman No. 14 Oklahoma (4-0) at 6:00 pm FS1

Familiar faces reunite on Saturday night at Homer Bryce Stadium as the Texas A&M University-Commerce (0-3) football team meets Stephen F. Austin (2-2) for the first time since 2014. Both teams are Division I FCS members. It is also A&M-Commerce’s 500th road game in program history.

HIGH SCOOL

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week

Daingerfield at Hughes Springs on KSCN 96.9 at 7:00 pm

Mt Pleasant at Texas High on KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm

Prairiland at Hooks on KOYN at 7:30 pm