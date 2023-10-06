Friday’s Sports

Dick Butkus

NFL

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that Dick Butkus, arguably the fiercest Monster of the Midway, has died at age 80. Butkus became a Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer in his nine-year career in 1965. The middle linebacker was a vicious tackler whose intimidating presence put some players on their heels before they snapped the ball. In a statement released through the Bears, Butkus’ family said he “died peacefully in his sleep overnight” at his home in Malibu, California.

Thursday

Bears (1-4) 40 – Commanders (2-3) 20

Meanwhile, four days after squandering a three-touchdown lead to mark their 14th straight loss, the Chicago Bears ended the longest losing streak in franchise history with a 40-20 walloping of the Washington Commanders Thursday night.

MLB

Saturday

Rangers (90-72) at Baltimore Orioles (101-61) on FS1 at Noon

Twins (87-75) at Houston Astros (90-72) on FS1 at 3:45 pm

Phillies (90-72) at Atlanta Braves (104-58) on TBS at 5:00 pm

Diamondbacks (84-76) at Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) on TBS AT 8:20 PM

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0) in Dallas vs. No. 3 Texas (5-0) at 11:00 am ABC

No. 23d LSU (3-2) at Columbia vs. No. 21 Missouri at 11:00 am ESPN

No. 11 Alabama (4-1) at Texas A&M (4-1) on CBS at 2:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday – Football

Cumby 52 – Detroit 28

Union Hill 67 – Bold-Burg 62

Redwater 32 – Prairiland 16

Wylie 21 – Rowlett 7

McKinney North 61 – West Mesquite 19

Conroy Motor Sports game of the week

Winnsboro vs. Mt Vernon on STAR 96.9 at 7:30 pm

Marshall at Sam Parker Field Mt Pleasant K-Lake 97.7 at 7:30 pm

Honey Grove at Cooper KOYN 93.9 at 7:00 pm

Pittsburg at North Lamar MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

Kaufman at Paris KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Community STAR 95.9 at 7:30 pm

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on student-athlete eligibility. They did not grant Rockwall High School and Canyon High School student-athletes varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, the board determined that these students did change schools for athletic purposes.