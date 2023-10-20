Friday’s Sports

Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) hosts the NIRA at Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road.

MLB

Thursday

NLCS – Game 3, Phillie 2-1

Diamondbacks (84-78) 2 – Phillies (90-72) 1

ALCS – Game 4, Tied 2-2

Astros (90-72) 10 – Rangers (90-72) 3

Jose Altuve became the seventh player in baseball history to play in 100 career postseason games on Thursday night, a product of additional rounds but also, primarily, an indication of the Houston Astros’ prolonged success. Altuve went 0-for-8 in the Astros’ two losses at Houston but has gone 5-for-9 in their two victories in Arlington. He planned to keep the jersey from Thursday’s game and will perhaps eventually frame it. Friday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold an 11-6 advantage in the season series.

Friday

ALCS, Game 5, Tied 2-2

Astros (90-72) at Arlington Rangers (90-72) 4:07 pm FS1

NLCS, Game 4, Phillies 2-1

Phillies (90-72) at Diamondbacks (84-78) at 7:05 pm TBS

NFL

Thursday

Jugars (5-2) 31 – Saints (3-4) 24

The Jags came up with a 31-24 victory, in which Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk on the winning touchdown pass.

NBA

Thursday

Pistons (2-1) 118 – Thunder (2-3) 116

Friday

Pistons (2-1) at Dallas Mavericks (0-3) at 7:00 pm

Heat (2-2) at Houston Rockets (3-1) 7:00 pm

Spurs (2-2) at San Francisco Warriors (4-00 at 9:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (2-0-1) 3 – Ducks (1-2-0) 2

Saturday

Flyers (3-1-0) at Dallas Stars (2-0-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

UCF (3-3) at Norman No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0) at 11:00 am ABC

North Texas (3-3) at New Orleans No. 23 Tulane (5-1) at 2:30 pm ESPN2

No. 8 Texas (5-1) at Houston (3-3) at 3:00 pm FOX

Nicholls (2-0) at Commerce Lions (1-1) at 3:30 pm

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles testified Thursday that he did not know about the domestic violence allegations made by a former student against one of his players in 2014. Not until she filed a lawsuit two years later, although members of his staff knew about those claims and reports of other issues involving the former player.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have its third Rodeo of the season on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) hosts the NIRA at Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road. In addition to the NTCC Eagle’s Team, teams from Texas and Louisiana compete to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Fans can watch a full-production Rodeo put on by the Northeast students with the stock provided by the legendary Wing Rodeo Company. The Rodeo events on Friday will start at 9:00 am with a free morning slack session, and the regular Rodeo will kick off at 7:00 pm with a full slate of events. Saturday, the free slack events will begin at 9:00 am, with the Final Rodeo competition starting at 7:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week

Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs on Star 97.9 at 7:00 pm

Whitehouse at Mt Pleasant on KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Paris on Star 95.9/KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm

Honey Grove at Cooper on KOYN at 7:00 pm

North Lamar at Gilmer on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

5A DII RII D8

1 – Texas High (3-0), 2 – Whitehouse (3-0), 3 – Mt Pleasant (2-1), 4 – Marshall (2-2), 5 – Pine Tree (1-2), 6 – Nacogdoches (1-3), 7 – Hallsville (0-4)

4A DI RII D8

1 – Paris (2-0), 2 – Sulphur Springs (2-0), 3 – Anna (2-0), 4 – Mabank (0-2), 5 – Kaufman (0-2), 6 – Community (0-2)

3A DI RII D5

1 – Winnsboro (4-0), 2 – Commerce (2-1), 3 – Pottsboro (2-1), 4 – Mineola (2-1), 5 – Mt Vernon (2-2), 6 – Rains (0-3), 7 – Bonham (0-4)

3A DII RIII D11

1 – Harmony (4-0), 2 – Daingerfield (3-0), 3 – New Diana (2-2), 4 – Waskom (1-2), 5 – Queen City (1-2), 6 – Elysian Fields (1-3), 7 – Hughes Springs (0-3)