Friday’s Sports

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama steals show

NFL

Thursday

Steelers (5-3) 20 – Titans (3-5) 16

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field late in the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Thursday. After the game, fans spotted him walking out of the locker room, stopping to talk to a coach before heading toward the team bus. The Titans and the Steelers traded field goals most of the night before Pittsburgh scored late and held off a last-ditch effort by the Titans in the 20-16 win.

Sunday

Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) on CBS at Noon

Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) on CBS at Noon

Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) on FOX at 3:25 pm

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (4-1) 125 – Pistons (2-4) 116

Spurs (3-2) 132 – Suns (2-3) 121

The San Antonio Spurs led by as many as 27 points on Thursday night but were tied with the Phoenix Suns at 116 with 4:21 remaining. Victor Wembanyama got loose and scored ten of 12 points to defeat the Suns 132-121. Wembanyama is 15-of-19 in the fourth quarter this season. His 78.9% is the best in the league among the 117 NBA players who have attempted ten field goals in the fourth.

Friday

Warriors (4-1) at Oklahoma City Thunder (3-20 at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (4-0) at Denver Nuggets (4-1) on ESPN at 9:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (7-1-1) 4 – Oilers (2-6-1) 3

Saturday

Stars (7-1-1) at Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) on ESPN+ at 9:00 pm

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 23 Kansas State (6-2) at Austin No. 7 Texas on FOX at 11:00 am

Texas A&M (5-3) at Oxford No. 10 Ole Miss on ESPN at 11:00 am

No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1) at Stillwater No. 22 Oklahoma St on ABC at 2:30 pm

No. 14 LSU (6-2) at Tuscaloosa No. 8 Alabama on CBS at 6:45 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week

Pittsburg at Gilmer on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm

Hallsville at Mt Pleasant on KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Anna Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm

Paris at Mabank KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau at North Lamar MIX 101.7 at 7:30 pm

Cooper at Boles KOYN 93.3 at 7:30 pm