Friday’s Sports

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta At Longview Lobo

NBA

Friday

Pelicans (4-4) at Houston Rockets (4-3) at 7:00 pm

Timberwolves (5-2) at San Antonio Spurs (3-5) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (3-4) at Dallas Mavericks (6-2) at 7:30 pm

Thunder (5-3) at Sacramento Kings (5-4) at 9:00 pm

NFL

Thursday

Bears (3-7) 16 – Panthers (1-8) 13

NHL

Thursday

Stars (8-3-1) 5 – Blue Jackets (4-6-3) 2

Saturday

Stars (8-3-1) at Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Texas Tech (4-5) at Lawrence No. 16 Kansas (7-2) at 11:00 am FS1

Baylor (3-6) at No. 25 Kansas State (6-3) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

No. 15 Oklahoma State (7-2) at Orlando UCF (4-5) at 2:30 pm ESPN

West Virginia (6-3) at Norman No. 17 Oklahoma (7-2) at 6:00 pm FOX

No. 7 Texas (8-1) at Fort Worth TCU (4-5) at 6:30 pm ABC

Florida (5-4) at Baton Rouge No. 19 LSU (6-3) at 6:30 pm SECN

Basketball

Men

TAMUC (0-2) at Lexington No. 16 Kentucky (1-0) at 6:00 pm

Women – Friday

UNT-Dallas at TAMUC at 5:00 pm Exhibition Game

HIGH SCHOOL

This Friday, November 10, at 7:00 pm, Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field is the site for the bi-district game between New Boston and Troup. Troup will be home and New Boston visitors. Ticket prices will be $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for students.

Mt Vernon Tigers take on the Gladewater Bears Friday at 7:00 pm at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium. You can listen on KALK 97.7 FM and the Internet.

Tomas Farr, a talented athlete from Paris High School, has decided to take his track and field career to the next level by signing with the University of Central Arkansas. Farr has proven himself a standout pole vaulter, with an impressive fifth-place finish at last year’s State UIL track meet, where he cleared a height of 14’6”.

The Paris Ladycat Golf players got first place at the Sherman Tournament on Tuesday, November 7.

Thursday

Bi-District Playoff Games

Frisco Panther Creek 56 – Kaufman 28

Anna vs. Wilmer-Hutchins at Coyote on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Aubrey 34 – Quinlan Ford 2

Leonard 35 – Palmer 28

Tolar 57 – Trenton 12

Garrison 58 – Jewett Leon 0

Beckville 41 – Alba-Golden 0

Carthage 42 – Liberty-Eylau 0

Winnsboro 30 – Atlanta 14

Pottsboro 34 – Jefferson 28

Scurry Rosser 28 – Blue Ridge 19

West Rusk 33 – Redwater 14

Daingerfield 48 – New Waverly 0

Newton 69 – Queen City 12

Cooper 61 – Frankston 0

Shelbyville 35 – Groveton 28

Centerville 42 – West Sabine 12

Honey Grove 47 – Ore City 0

Mart 58 – Cumby 0

Overton 40 – Evadale 9

Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships played at AT&T Stadium are available. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be on the same field. You can purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ