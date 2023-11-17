Friday’s Sports

Photo – CJ Canon
NFL
Thursday
Ravens (8-3) 34 – Bengals (5-5) 20
Shortly after one of the season’s most significant wins, a 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens coach delivered news that could significantly impact his team’s promising season. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews likely suffered a season-ending left ankle injury.
NBA
Thursday
Thunder (8-4) 128 – Warriors (6-7) 109
The Thunder had won just one of their past 11 contests against the Warriors dating back to 2020-21. But Oklahoma City was firmly in control against a short-handed Golden State squad that grew thinner as the night went on. Thunder sent short-handed Warriors to their fifth straight loss with a 128-109 win.
Friday
Kings (6-4) at San Antonio Spurs (3-6) at 6:30 pm ESPN
Nuggets (9-2) at New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) at 7:00 pm
Rockets (6-3) at Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at 9:30 pm
NHL
Saturday
Avalanche (10-5-0) at Dallas Stars (11-3-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
MLB
Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna, Jr., were each named the Most Valuable Player of their respective leagues unanimously on Thursday. It is an unprecedented occurrence in the 92-year history of the award.
COLLEGE
NCAAF
Saturday
No. 14 Oklahoma (8-2) at Provo BYU (5-5) at 11:00 am ESPN
No. 23 Oklahoma State (7-3) at Houston (4-6) at 3:00 pm
No. 7 Texas (9-1) at Ames Iowa State (6-4) at 7:00 pm FOX
Georga State (6-4) at Baton Rouge No. 15 LSU at 7:00 pm ESPN2
The Lions are back on the road to continue the Wildcat Challenge on Friday, playing in Philadelphia at Saint Joseph’s. Tip-off is 6:00 pm Commerce time. For the women’s basketball, the Lions head east to close the road trip on Friday at 6:00 pm in Lubbock at Texas Tech.
HIGH SCHOOL
Conroy Motor Sports game of the week –
Area
6A DI RII
Rockwall Heath vs. Duncanville at McKinney on Friday at 7:00 pm
Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at Allen on Saturday at 1:00 pm
6A DII RII
Wylie East vs. DeSoto at Choctaw Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm
North Forney vs. Cedar Hill at Hanby on Friday at 7:00 pm
5A DI RII
Lone Star vs. Forney at Allen on Friday at 7:00 pm
Longview vs. Reedy at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm
5A DII RII
Midlothian vs. Marshall at Athens on Friday at 7:00 pm
South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa at the Star on Saturday at 7:00 pm
Lovejoy vs. Ennis at Wildcat Ram on Friday at 7:30 pm
Texas High vs. Mansfield Summit at Sulphur Springs on Friday at 7:30 pm
4A DI RII
Alvarado vs. Celina at Ranger Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm
Anna vs. China Springs at Joshua on Friday at 7:30 pm
4A DII RII
Aubrey vs. Van at Royse City on Friday at 7:30 pm
Gilmer 41 – Sunnyvale 38
Pleasant Grove 63 – Caddo Mills 10
Carthage vs. Van Alstyne at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm
3A DI RII
Winnsboro vs. Teague at Lions Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm
Tatum vs. Whitney at Dallas Kincaid on Friday at 7:00 pm
Grandview 56 – Pottsboro 42
Malakoff vs. Mt Vernon at Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7
3A DII RII
Jacksboro vs. Bells at Denton on Friday at 7:00 pm
Holiday vs. Leonard at Weatherford on Friday at 7:00 pm
Gunter 82 – Center View 6
3A DII RIII
West Rusk vs. New Diana at Henderson on Friday at 7:00 pm
Hooks vs. Daingerfield at Pittsburg on Friday at 7:00 pm Star 96.9
Harmony vs. Arp at Hallsville on Friday at 7:30 pm
Newton 69 – New Boston 7
2A DI RIII
Cooper vs. Shelbyville at Bullard on Friday at 7:00 pm
Garrison 42 – Beckville 28
Timpson vs. Wolfe City at Gladewater on Friday at 7:00 pm
Centerville vs. Honey Grove at Mineola on Friday at 7:00 pm
2A DII RIII
James Bowie vs. Deweyville at San Augustine on Friday at 7:00 pm
Mart vs. Overton at Crockett on Friday at 7:00 pm
Tenaha 22 – Dawson 14
Lovelady vs. Hico at Belton on Friday at 7:00 pm
1A DI RIII
Union Hill vs. Bryson at Oakwood on Friday at 7:00 pm