Friday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

Ravens (8-3) 34 – Bengals (5-5) 20

Shortly after one of the season’s most significant wins, a 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens coach delivered news that could significantly impact his team’s promising season. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews likely suffered a season-ending left ankle injury.

NBA

Thursday

Thunder (8-4) 128 – Warriors (6-7) 109

The Thunder had won just one of their past 11 contests against the Warriors dating back to 2020-21. But Oklahoma City was firmly in control against a short-handed Golden State squad that grew thinner as the night went on. Thunder sent short-handed Warriors to their fifth straight loss with a 128-109 win.

Friday

Kings (6-4) at San Antonio Spurs (3-6) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Nuggets (9-2) at New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (6-3) at Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at 9:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Avalanche (10-5-0) at Dallas Stars (11-3-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna, Jr., were each named the Most Valuable Player of their respective leagues unanimously on Thursday. It is an unprecedented occurrence in the 92-year history of the award.

COLLEGE

NCAAF

Saturday

No. 14 Oklahoma (8-2) at Provo BYU (5-5) at 11:00 am ESPN

No. 23 Oklahoma State (7-3) at Houston (4-6) at 3:00 pm

No. 7 Texas (9-1) at Ames Iowa State (6-4) at 7:00 pm FOX

Georga State (6-4) at Baton Rouge No. 15 LSU at 7:00 pm ESPN2

The Lions are back on the road to continue the Wildcat Challenge on Friday, playing in Philadelphia at Saint Joseph’s. Tip-off is 6:00 pm Commerce time. For the women’s basketball, the Lions head east to close the road trip on Friday at 6:00 pm in Lubbock at Texas Tech.

HIGH SCHOOL

Conroy Motor Sports game of the week –

Area

6A DI RII

Rockwall Heath vs. Duncanville at McKinney on Friday at 7:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at Allen on Saturday at 1:00 pm

6A DII RII

Wylie East vs. DeSoto at Choctaw Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

North Forney vs. Cedar Hill at Hanby on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Lone Star vs. Forney at Allen on Friday at 7:00 pm

Longview vs. Reedy at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. Marshall at Athens on Friday at 7:00 pm

South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa at the Star on Saturday at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Ennis at Wildcat Ram on Friday at 7:30 pm

Texas High vs. Mansfield Summit at Sulphur Springs on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DI RII

Alvarado vs. Celina at Ranger Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Anna vs. China Springs at Joshua on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Aubrey vs. Van at Royse City on Friday at 7:30 pm

Gilmer 41 – Sunnyvale 38

Pleasant Grove 63 – Caddo Mills 10

Carthage vs. Van Alstyne at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Teague at Lions Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Tatum vs. Whitney at Dallas Kincaid on Friday at 7:00 pm

Grandview 56 – Pottsboro 42

Malakoff vs. Mt Vernon at Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

3A DII RII

Jacksboro vs. Bells at Denton on Friday at 7:00 pm

Holiday vs. Leonard at Weatherford on Friday at 7:00 pm

Gunter 82 – Center View 6

3A DII RIII

West Rusk vs. New Diana at Henderson on Friday at 7:00 pm

Hooks vs. Daingerfield at Pittsburg on Friday at 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Harmony vs. Arp at Hallsville on Friday at 7:30 pm

Newton 69 – New Boston 7

2A DI RIII

Cooper vs. Shelbyville at Bullard on Friday at 7:00 pm

Garrison 42 – Beckville 28

Timpson vs. Wolfe City at Gladewater on Friday at 7:00 pm

Centerville vs. Honey Grove at Mineola on Friday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

James Bowie vs. Deweyville at San Augustine on Friday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Overton at Crockett on Friday at 7:00 pm

Tenaha 22 – Dawson 14

Lovelady vs. Hico at Belton on Friday at 7:00 pm

1A DI RIII

Union Hill vs. Bryson at Oakwood on Friday at 7:00 pm