The Dallas Stars got their best start to a game all season, and Matt Duchene (doo-SHAYN) got a bit of revenge against the team that bought him out last summer with a big performance. San Steel scored 35 seconds after the puck dropped, and the Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first 16 minutes on Tuesday night to a 9-2 rout of the Nashville Predators. The Stars travel Monday to Boston for the Bruins after the All-Star break.

No. 4 Iowa (23-3 12-2) 106 – Michigan (16-10 7-7) 89

Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women’s career scoring leader on Thursday night. She set Iowa’s single-game scoring mark with 49 points, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday night. Clark added 13 assists for her 58th career double-double. Clark, who moved past Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527, now has 3,569 career points. She shot 16 of 31 from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range in the 12th 40-point game of her career. Clark eclipsed the single-game scoring mark of 48 points set by Megan Gustafson (GUS-toff-son) in 2018.

UIW (14-9 7-5) 72 – A&M-Commerce (11-12 6-7) 61

After falling behind by 14 points early, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team stormed back to take a lead in the second half. The UIW Cardinals picked up a 72-61 win at the McDermott Center on Thursday night. The Lions remain on the road on Saturday, playing at A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:00 pm.

No. 23 Oklahoma (18-6 12-1) at No. 24 West Virginia (21-3 10-3) at noon ESPN+

Iowa State (14-9 8-5) at No. 6 Texas (23-3 10-3) at 3:00 pm ESPN+

After a 4-2 week at home, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team plays a pair of games in Denton on Friday, including No. 14/15 Missouri, and closes out the weekend with a three-game series at home against SIUE.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field team closes out the regular season portion of the indoor schedule on Friday at the LSU Twilight.

Dunbar 44 – Van Alstyne 40

No. 1 Duncanville 72 – No. 22 Rockwall 35

Farmersville 40 – Pinkston 36

Hardin-Jefferson 55 – Gilmer 33

No. 23 Lincoln 45 – No. 19 Brownsboro 39

Martins Mill 56 – Riesel 38

Ponder 43 – Gunter 38

Tatum 61 – Mt Vernon 58

No. 16 Winnsboro 82 – Jefferson 43

Alvarado vs. Anna

Bloomburg vs. Newcastle

Collinsville vs James Bowie

Edgewood vs. Paradise

Jacksonville vs. Silsbee

Lancaster vs. Tyler Lions

Muenster vs. Como-Pickton

North Lamar vs. Kaufman

Palestine vs. Liberty

Queen City vs. Troup

Red Oak vs. Longview

No. 6 Royse City vs No. 2 DeSoto

S&S Consolidated vs. Pottsboro

Van vs. No. 17 Sunnyvale

Whitesboro vs. No. 12 Rains

Brownsboro at Van

Chapel Hill MP at Beckville

DeKalb at New Boston

Evadale at Overton

Martins Mill at Slidell

Paris at North Lamar

Tatum at Jefferson