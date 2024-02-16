Friday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
All-Stars Western vs. Eastern at 7:00 pm TNT
NHL
Thursday
Stars (34-14-6) 9 – Predators (27-25-2) 2
The Dallas Stars got their best start to a game all season, and Matt Duchene (doo-SHAYN) got a bit of revenge against the team that bought him out last summer with a big performance. San Steel scored 35 seconds after the puck dropped, and the Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first 16 minutes on Tuesday night to a 9-2 rout of the Nashville Predators. The Stars travel Monday to Boston for the Bruins after the All-Star break.
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Saturday
Texas Tech (18-6 7-4) at Ames No. 10 Iowa State (19-5 8-3) at 11:00 am ESPN+
Texas A&M (15-9 6-5) at No. 16 Alabama at 11:00 am ESPN
Texas (16-8 5-6) at No. 3 Houston (21-3 8-3) at noon CBS
No. 19 BYU (18-6 6-5) at Stillwater Oklahoma St (10-14 2-9) at 1:00 pm ESPN+
LSU (12-12 9-3) AT No. 11 South Caroli9na (21-4 9-3) at 2:3 PM SECN
No. 25 Kansas (19-6 7-5) at No. 25 Oklahoma (18-7 6-6) at 3:00 pm ESPN
No. 12 Baylor (18-6 7-4) at West Virginia (8-16 3-8) at 5:00 pm ESPN2
NCAAW
No. 4 Iowa (23-3 12-2) 106 – Michigan (16-10 7-7) 89
Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women’s career scoring leader on Thursday night. She set Iowa’s single-game scoring mark with 49 points, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday night. Clark added 13 assists for her 58th career double-double. Clark, who moved past Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527, now has 3,569 career points. She shot 16 of 31 from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range in the 12th 40-point game of her career. Clark eclipsed the single-game scoring mark of 48 points set by Megan Gustafson (GUS-toff-son) in 2018.
UIW (14-9 7-5) 72 – A&M-Commerce (11-12 6-7) 61
After falling behind by 14 points early, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team stormed back to take a lead in the second half. The UIW Cardinals picked up a 72-61 win at the McDermott Center on Thursday night. The Lions remain on the road on Saturday, playing at A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:00 pm.
Saturday
No. 23 Oklahoma (18-6 12-1) at No. 24 West Virginia (21-3 10-3) at noon ESPN+
Iowa State (14-9 8-5) at No. 6 Texas (23-3 10-3) at 3:00 pm ESPN+
SOFTBALL
Friday
After a 4-2 week at home, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team plays a pair of games in Denton on Friday, including No. 14/15 Missouri, and closes out the weekend with a three-game series at home against SIUE.
TRACK
The Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field team closes out the regular season portion of the indoor schedule on Friday at the LSU Twilight.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
Mt Pleasant Men’s Soccer is hosting Longview at Sam Parker Field this Friday, February 16. There will be three games, with the first starting at 4:00 pm.
BASKETBALL
BOY’S
Mt Pleasant Boy’s Basketball Bi-District is against Kingwood Park on Tuesday, February 20. It will be at Timpson High School at 7:00 pm.
GIRL’S
Thursday
Dunbar 44 – Van Alstyne 40
No. 1 Duncanville 72 – No. 22 Rockwall 35
Farmersville 40 – Pinkston 36
Hardin-Jefferson 55 – Gilmer 33
No. 23 Lincoln 45 – No. 19 Brownsboro 39
Martins Mill 56 – Riesel 38
Ponder 43 – Gunter 38
Tatum 61 – Mt Vernon 58
No. 16 Winnsboro 82 – Jefferson 43
Friday
Alvarado vs. Anna
Bloomburg vs. Newcastle
Collinsville vs James Bowie
Edgewood vs. Paradise
Jacksonville vs. Silsbee
Lancaster vs. Tyler Lions
Muenster vs. Como-Pickton
North Lamar vs. Kaufman
Palestine vs. Liberty
Queen City vs. Troup
Red Oak vs. Longview
No. 6 Royse City vs No. 2 DeSoto
S&S Consolidated vs. Pottsboro
Van vs. No. 17 Sunnyvale
Whitesboro vs. No. 12 Rains
BOY’S
Friday
Brownsboro at Van
Chapel Hill MP at Beckville
DeKalb at New Boston
Evadale at Overton
Martins Mill at Slidell
Paris at North Lamar
Tatum at Jefferson