Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

West Semifinals G6

Timberwolves (3-3) 115 – Nuggets (3-3) 70

Friday

East Semifinals G6

Knicks (3-2) at Indianapolis Pacers (2-3) at 7:30 pm ESPN

Saturday

West Semifinals G6

Thunder (2-3) at Dallas Mavericks (3-2) 7:00 pm ABC

NHL

Thursday

East Round 2 G6

Rangers (4-2) 5 – Hurricanes (2-4) 3 Winner

West Round 2 G5

Canucks (3-2) 3 – Oilers (2-3) 2

Friday

East Round 2 G6

Panthers (3-2) at Boston Bruins (2-3) at 6:00 pm TNT

West Round 2 G6

Stars (3-2) at Denver Avalanche (2-3) at 9:00 pm TNT

MLB

Thursday

Astros (19-25) 8 – Athletics (19-27) 1

Rangers Idle

Friday

Angels (16-28) at Arlington Rangers (23-22) at 7:05 pm

Brewers (26-17) at Houston Astros (19-25) at 7:10 pm

WNBA

Thursday

Guard Caitlin Clark took to the newly designed floor for the Indiana Fever on Thursday along with three other WNBA No. 1 draft picks, two past MVPs, and the player she watched closely throughout high school. In the Fever’s home opener, a sellout crowd 17,274 showed up for Clark’s official introduction to Indianapolis fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, New York Liberty spoiled the party. Clark finished with 9 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, going 2-of-8 from the field. It was Liberty (2-0) 102, Fever (0-2) 66.

COLLEGE

Friday

Softball Regionals

Princeton (29-16) vs. No. 13 Louisiana (42-17) Noon ESPN+

Jackson State (33-17) vs. No. 9 LSU (40-15) 1:30 pm ESPN+

Ole Miss (31-25) vs. Baylor (32-20) 2:20 pm ESPN+

Siena (see-ANN-uh) (33-20) vs. No. 1 Texas (47-7) 3:00 pm LHN

UAlbany (33-12) vs. No. 16 Texas A&M (40-13) at 5:30 pm ESPN+

Cleveland State (22-24) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (49-6) at 7:00 pm ESPNU

Southeast Missouri State (28-24) vs. No. 12 Arkansas (36-16) at 7:30 pm ESPN+

Baseball

No. 5 Texas A&M (43-10) 1 – No. 3 Arkansas (42-11) 0

No. 12 Oklahoma (33-17) 14 – Cincinnati (30-22) 6

No. 12 Oklahoma (34-17) 12 – Cincinnati (30-23) 8

No. 25 Texas (33-20) 5 – Kansas (29-19) 4

LSU (34-20) 5 – Ole Miss (27-26) 1

TCU (31-17) 6 – West Virginia (31-20) 3

Arizona State (30-24) 21 – Texas Tech (30-23) 5

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant Tigers Boys Basketball Camp will form again this summer on May 28-29, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Willie Williams Gym. It is open to completed 1st through 6th grade students. The cost will be $40, which includes a shirt and ball. To register, go to https://form.jotform.com/241023589224150

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Softball

Region II

Wednesday

Beckville 12 – McLeod 1

Bullard 13 – Robinson 6

Canton 10 – Van Alstyne 0

No. 2 Melissa 2 – No. 14 Wakeland 0

No. 17 Rains 17 – Mt Vernon 2

Thursday

No. 1 Melissa 5 – No. 16 Wakeland 0

No. 5 Rockwall 9 – No. 7 Oak Ridge 1

No. 17 Whitesboro 3 – No. 18 Queen City 0

6A

Rockwall vs. Oak Ridge at Georgetown 6:30 pm, G2 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

5A

Wakeland vs. Melissa at Frisco 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat

Walnut Grove vs. Forney at Plano East 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

4A

Sulphur Springs vs. Aubrey at Community Nevada, Fri at 7:00 pm – One Game

Van Alstyne vs. Canton at Forney G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Noon

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Rains at Commerce 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm K-Lake 97.7 and Internet

Whitesboro vs. Queen City at Chisum 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Shelbyville at Rusk G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region II

Jonesboro vs. Dodd City at Waxahachie Fri at 6:00 pm – One Game

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Baseball

Wednesday

Dodd City 6 – Electra 3 One Game

Forney 4 – Lufkin 1

Rockwall-Heath (2-0) – Mansfield 11-0, 2-0

Tatum 6 – West Rusk 1

Thursday

No Scores

6A

Rockwall vs. Midway at Corsicana, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Rockwall-Heath (2-0) 11-0 2-0 vs. Mansfield Legacy (0-2) 0-11 0-2

5A

Forney vs. Lufkin at Bullard 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Longview Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy at Forney 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Godley at Denton Guyer

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove at ETBU, Thu 7:00 pm – One Game

North Lamar vs. Liberty-Eylau at Winnsboro 7:00 pm, Fri One Game

3A

Edgewood vs. Gunter, G1 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G2 N Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 N Forney Sat 2:00 pm4

Tatum vs. West Rusk at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Boyd vs. Rains at Frisco Panther 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 2:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Harmony at Tatum 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville at Savoy

Tom Bean vs. Era at Sherman G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat at 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Beckville 12 – McLeod 1, Marshall Wed 6:30 pm

Gary vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches G1 Wed 6:00 pm. G 2-3 Sat Noon

Harleton vs. Frankston at Carthage G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Garrison vs. Centerville

1A Region II

Dodd City 6 – Electra 3 – One Game

1A Region III

Neches vs. Union Hill 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 5:00