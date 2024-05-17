Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Friday’s Sports

Clark finished with 9 points?

NBA

Thursday

West Semifinals G6

Timberwolves (3-3) 115 – Nuggets (3-3) 70

Friday

East Semifinals G6

Knicks (3-2) at Indianapolis Pacers (2-3) at 7:30 pm ESPN

Saturday

West Semifinals G6

Thunder (2-3) at Dallas Mavericks (3-2) 7:00 pm ABC

NHL

Thursday

East Round 2 G6

Rangers (4-2) 5 – Hurricanes (2-4) 3 Winner

West Round 2 G5

Canucks (3-2) 3 – Oilers (2-3) 2

Friday

East Round 2 G6

Panthers (3-2) at Boston Bruins (2-3) at 6:00 pm TNT

West Round 2 G6

Stars (3-2) at Denver Avalanche (2-3) at 9:00 pm TNT

MLB

Thursday

Astros (19-25) 8 – Athletics (19-27) 1

Rangers Idle

Friday

Angels (16-28) at Arlington Rangers (23-22) at 7:05 pm

Brewers (26-17) at Houston Astros (19-25) at 7:10 pm

WNBA

Thursday

Guard Caitlin Clark took to the newly designed floor for the Indiana Fever on Thursday along with three other WNBA No. 1 draft picks, two past MVPs, and the player she watched closely throughout high school. In the Fever’s home opener, a sellout crowd 17,274 showed up for Clark’s official introduction to Indianapolis fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, New York Liberty spoiled the party. Clark finished with 9 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, going 2-of-8 from the field. It was Liberty (2-0) 102, Fever (0-2) 66.

COLLEGE

Friday

Softball Regionals

Princeton (29-16) vs. No. 13 Louisiana (42-17) Noon ESPN+

Jackson State (33-17) vs. No. 9 LSU (40-15) 1:30 pm ESPN+

Ole Miss (31-25) vs. Baylor (32-20) 2:20 pm ESPN+

Siena (see-ANN-uh) (33-20) vs. No. 1 Texas (47-7) 3:00 pm LHN

UAlbany (33-12) vs. No. 16 Texas A&M (40-13) at 5:30 pm ESPN+

Cleveland State (22-24) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (49-6) at 7:00 pm ESPNU

Southeast Missouri State (28-24) vs. No. 12 Arkansas (36-16) at 7:30 pm ESPN+

Baseball

No. 5 Texas A&M (43-10) 1 – No. 3 Arkansas (42-11) 0

No. 12 Oklahoma (33-17) 14 – Cincinnati (30-22) 6

No. 12 Oklahoma (34-17) 12 – Cincinnati (30-23) 8

No. 25 Texas (33-20) 5 – Kansas (29-19) 4

LSU (34-20) 5 – Ole Miss (27-26) 1

TCU (31-17) 6 – West Virginia (31-20) 3

Arizona State (30-24) 21 – Texas Tech (30-23) 5

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant Tigers Boys Basketball Camp will form again this summer on May 28-29, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Willie Williams Gym. It is open to completed 1st through 6th grade students. The cost will be $40, which includes a shirt and ball. To register, go to https://form.jotform.com/241023589224150

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Softball

Region II

Wednesday

Beckville 12 – McLeod 1

Bullard 13 – Robinson 6

Canton 10 – Van Alstyne 0

No. 2 Melissa 2 – No. 14 Wakeland 0

No. 17 Rains 17 – Mt Vernon 2

Thursday

No. 1 Melissa 5 – No. 16 Wakeland 0

No. 5 Rockwall 9 – No. 7 Oak Ridge 1

No. 17 Whitesboro 3 – No. 18 Queen City 0

6A

Rockwall vs. Oak Ridge at Georgetown 6:30 pm, G2 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

5A

Wakeland vs. Melissa at Frisco 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat

Walnut Grove vs. Forney at Plano East 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

4A

Sulphur Springs vs. Aubrey at Community Nevada, Fri at 7:00 pm – One Game

Van Alstyne vs. Canton at Forney G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Noon

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Rains at Commerce 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm K-Lake 97.7 and Internet

Whitesboro vs. Queen City at Chisum 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Shelbyville at Rusk G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region II

Jonesboro vs. Dodd City at Waxahachie Fri at 6:00 pm – One Game

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Baseball

Wednesday

Dodd City 6 – Electra 3 One Game

Forney 4 – Lufkin 1

Rockwall-Heath (2-0) – Mansfield 11-0, 2-0

Tatum 6 – West Rusk 1

Thursday

No Scores

6A

Rockwall vs. Midway at Corsicana, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Rockwall-Heath (2-0) 11-0 2-0 vs. Mansfield Legacy (0-2) 0-11 0-2

5A

Forney vs. Lufkin at Bullard 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Longview Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy at Forney 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Godley at Denton Guyer

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove at ETBU, Thu 7:00 pm – One Game

North Lamar vs. Liberty-Eylau at Winnsboro 7:00 pm, Fri One Game

3A

Edgewood vs. Gunter, G1 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G2 N Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 N Forney Sat 2:00 pm4

Tatum vs. West Rusk at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Boyd vs. Rains at Frisco Panther 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 2:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Harmony at Tatum 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville at Savoy

Tom Bean vs. Era at Sherman G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat at 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Beckville 12 – McLeod 1, Marshall Wed 6:30 pm

Gary vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches G1 Wed 6:00 pm. G 2-3 Sat Noon

Harleton vs. Frankston at Carthage G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Garrison vs. Centerville

1A Region II

Dodd City 6 – Electra 3 – One Game

1A Region III

Neches vs. Union Hill 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 5:00

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved