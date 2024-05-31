Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

West Finals Game 5

Mavericks (4-1) 124 – Timberwolves (1-4) 103

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks left no doubts while taking the final step toward the superstar’s first NBA Finals appearance.

The Mavericks clinched the Western Conference title with sheer dominance, eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 124-103 rout in Game 5 on Thursday at the Target Center. The Mavs advance to the NBA Finals and face the Boston Celtics. The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the East finals on Monday.

NHL

Thursday

East Finals Game 5

Panthers (3-2) 3 – Rangers (2-3) 2

The Florida Panthers are on the verge of going back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year and third time in franchise history. The Oiler and Stars are 2-2 in their series and pick up action Friday at 7:30 pm on TNT in Dallas.

MLB

Thursday

Astros (25-32) 4 – Mariners (31-27) 0

Rangers (27-29) Idle

Friday

Rangers (27-29) at Miami Marlins (20-37) at 6:10 pm

COLLEGE

Softball

Thursday

No. 1 Texas (53-8) 4 – No. 8 Stanford (45-16) 0

No. 2 Oklahoma (55-6) 9 – No. 10 Duke (52-8) 1

No. 4 Florida (52-13) 1 – No. 5 Oklahoma State 0

No. 6 UCLA (43-10) 4 – No. 14 Alabama (38-19) 1

Friday

Elimination Games

No. 14 Alabama (38-19) vs. No. 10 Duke (52-8) 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 5 Oklahoma State (49-11) vs. Stanford (48-16) at 8:30 pm ESPN+

Baseball

Friday

LSU (40-21) vs. Wolford (41-18) at 11:00 am ESPN+

Grambling (26-26) vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (44-13) at Noon ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State (34-25) vs. No. 5 Arkansas (43-14) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

Dallas Baptist (44-13) vs. West Virginia (33-22) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

Texas (35-22) vs. Louisiana (40-18) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

Oral Roberts (27-30-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (37-19) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 11 Oklahoma State (40-17) vs. Niagara (39-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL FINALS

Softball

Region II

Wednesday

3A

Coahoma (30-0) 10 – Whitesboro (32-7) 9 (11)

Shiner (31-3) 10 – Beckville (31-6-2) 4

Thursday

4A

Corpus Christi Calallen (32-2) 8 – Sanger (37-7) 1

Liberty (41-2) 10 – Canton (32-9) 0 (6)

Friday

Melissa (36-2-1) vs. Lake Belton (40-4) 10:00 am

Baseball

5A

Forney vs. Lovejoy G2 at McKinney Thu

4A

G1 Liberty-Eylau (30-8-1) 7 – Celina 6, In Winnsboro Fri 6:00 pm

3A

G1 Gunter 3 – Boyd 1

2A Region II

No. 22 Valley Mills vs. Collinsville

2A Region III

Centerville 11 – Shelbyville 3, G2-3 Friday 4:00 pm