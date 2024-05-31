Friday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
West Finals Game 5
Mavericks (4-1) 124 – Timberwolves (1-4) 103
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks left no doubts while taking the final step toward the superstar’s first NBA Finals appearance.
The Mavericks clinched the Western Conference title with sheer dominance, eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 124-103 rout in Game 5 on Thursday at the Target Center. The Mavs advance to the NBA Finals and face the Boston Celtics. The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the East finals on Monday.
NHL
Thursday
East Finals Game 5
Panthers (3-2) 3 – Rangers (2-3) 2
The Florida Panthers are on the verge of going back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year and third time in franchise history. The Oiler and Stars are 2-2 in their series and pick up action Friday at 7:30 pm on TNT in Dallas.
MLB
Thursday
Astros (25-32) 4 – Mariners (31-27) 0
Rangers (27-29) Idle
Friday
Rangers (27-29) at Miami Marlins (20-37) at 6:10 pm
COLLEGE
Softball
Thursday
No. 1 Texas (53-8) 4 – No. 8 Stanford (45-16) 0
No. 2 Oklahoma (55-6) 9 – No. 10 Duke (52-8) 1
No. 4 Florida (52-13) 1 – No. 5 Oklahoma State 0
No. 6 UCLA (43-10) 4 – No. 14 Alabama (38-19) 1
Friday
Elimination Games
No. 14 Alabama (38-19) vs. No. 10 Duke (52-8) 6:00 pm ESPN+
No. 5 Oklahoma State (49-11) vs. Stanford (48-16) at 8:30 pm ESPN+
Baseball
Friday
LSU (40-21) vs. Wolford (41-18) at 11:00 am ESPN+
Grambling (26-26) vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (44-13) at Noon ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State (34-25) vs. No. 5 Arkansas (43-14) at 2:00 pm ESPN+
Dallas Baptist (44-13) vs. West Virginia (33-22) at 2:00 pm ESPN+
Texas (35-22) vs. Louisiana (40-18) at 5:00 pm ESPN+
Oral Roberts (27-30-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (37-19) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
No. 11 Oklahoma State (40-17) vs. Niagara (39-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
REGIONAL FINALS
Softball
Region II
Wednesday
3A
Coahoma (30-0) 10 – Whitesboro (32-7) 9 (11)
Shiner (31-3) 10 – Beckville (31-6-2) 4
Thursday
4A
Corpus Christi Calallen (32-2) 8 – Sanger (37-7) 1
Liberty (41-2) 10 – Canton (32-9) 0 (6)
Friday
Melissa (36-2-1) vs. Lake Belton (40-4) 10:00 am
Baseball
5A
Forney vs. Lovejoy G2 at McKinney Thu
4A
G1 Liberty-Eylau (30-8-1) 7 – Celina 6, In Winnsboro Fri 6:00 pm
3A
G1 Gunter 3 – Boyd 1
2A Region II
No. 22 Valley Mills vs. Collinsville
2A Region III
Centerville 11 – Shelbyville 3, G2-3 Friday 4:00 pm