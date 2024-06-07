Friday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

G1 Celtics (1-0) 107 – Mavericks (0-1) 89

The league’s second-ranked defense this season, the Celtics, succeeded in defending Doncic and his co-star, Kyrie Irving, without double-teaming. Doncic finished with 30 points on 12-of-26 shooting. Irving had an off night while primarily being guarded by six-time All-Defensive selection Jrue (DROO) Holiday, getting held to 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting with a team-high two assists.

Sunday

Mavericks (50-32) at Boston Celtics (64-18) at 7:00 pm ABC

NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL

Saturday

G1 Oilers (49-27-6) at Sunrise Panthers (52-24-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Thursday

Rangers Idle

Astros Idle

Friday

Giants (30-33) at Arlington Rangers (30-32) at 7:05 pm

Astros (28-35) at Anaheim Angels (24-38) at 8:38 pm

The Boston Red Sox handed the Chicago White Sox their franchise-record 14th straight loss. Boston beat Chicago 14-2 on Thursday night.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WORLD SERIES

No. 2 Oklahoma (2-0) 8 – No. 1 Texas (0-2) 4

Ella Parker padded OU’s lead with a big-time 2-run RBI. Oklahoma nailed a record fourth straight national title.

BASEBALL

Tallahassee Super Regional

G1 UConn (35-24) vs. No. 8 Florida State at 11:00 am ESPN+

Knoxville Super Regional

G1 Evansville (38-24) vs. No. 1 Tennessee at 2:00 pm ESPN+

Chapel Hill Super Regional

G1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 North Carolina at 5:00 pm ESPN+

Charlottesville Super Regional

Kansas State vs. No. 12 Virginia at 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

1A Fayetteville 19 – Abbott 6 (5)

1A Ira 10 – Chester 5

2A Hawley 4 – Flatonia 3 (8)

4A Corpus Christi Calallen 3 – Spring Hill 2 (8)

4A Liberty-Eylau 3 – Disch Falk 1

Liberty-Eylau claimed its first state championship since 2006 with that 3-1 victory over Calallen.

Thursday

1A Final Ira 7 – Fayetteville 6 (8)

2A Final Collinsville 9 – Hawley 0

4A Final Liberty-Eylau 3 – Calallen 1

5A Lovejoy 4 – Magnolia West 0

5A Grapevine 2 – Leander Rouse 1

Friday

3A Corpus Christi London vs. Brock 9:00 am

3A Gunter vs. Franklin at Noon

6A Lewisville Flower Mound vs. Pearland at 4:00 pm

6A Tomball vs. San Antonio Johnson at 7:00 pm

The Mount Pleasant ISD Clay Target Club finished its first season as a Texas State High School Clay Target League member. MPHS competed in the skeet division with six other teams across the state, including Harper, Ira, Porter, Splendora, River Hills Christian Academy, and St. John Paul II Catholic High Schools. The team is now gearing up for the highly anticipated State Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at the prestigious Waco Skeet and Trap Club.

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders attended the National Cheer Association (NCA) cheer camp at Southern Methodist University in Dallas the last week in May. On day two, they received an excellent ribbon for the band chant and a superior ribbon for the situational sideline. The cheerleaders received the Herkie award, which was voted upon by other teams as the “most spirited” team. The JV and Varsity squads received the spirit stick at the night’s end. On day three, they received a superior ribbon. The cheerleaders also received another Herkie award for being the “most spirited” team. They chose Sophomore Carly Horn as an NCA All-American Cheerleader.