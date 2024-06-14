Friday’s Sports

NBA Finals

Friday

Celtics (3-0) at Dallas Mavericks (0-3) at 7:30 pm ABC

They have officially listed Kristaps Prozingis as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and the Boston Celtics need to offer more insight into the status of their big man for Friday’s game. With the Mavericks on the brink of elimination, superstar Luka Doncic acknowledged that his frustration with officials has been an issue during the NBA Finals, and he vowed to take a different approach during Game 4 on Friday.

NHL STANLEY CUP

Thursday

Panthers (3-0) 4 – Oilers (0-3) 3

Stuart Skinner hasn’t given up on the Oilers’ Stanley Cup dream.

Here are the stats: Teams that go up 3-0 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final have won 27 of 28 series. The only exception was in 1942 when the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings.

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (33-35) 3 – Dodgers (42-28) 1

Michael Lorenzen pitched a season-high seven innings, rookie Wyatt Langford had two RBI singles, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Thursday night to win a series at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1999. Texas took two of three from the NL West leaders after getting routed 15-2 in the opener when the Dodgers came up with five homers, four in one inning.

Friday

Tigers (33-35) at Houston Astros (31-38) at 7:30 pm

Rangers (33-35) at Seattle Mariners (40-31) at 9:10 pm Apple TV+

COLLEGE

World Series Double Elimination

No. 12 Virginia (46-15) vs. No. 4 North Carolina (47-14) at 1:00 ppm ESPN+

No. 6 Florida State (47-15) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (55-12) at 6:00 pm ESPN+