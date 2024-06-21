Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Astros (35-40) 5 – White Sox (20-56) 3

Yordan Alvarez came up with a lone shot in the first inning and drove in a run during a four-run seventh. The Astros rallied past the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Houston plans to call up right-hander Jake Bloss from Double-A Corpus Christi to make his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Orioles (49-25) at Houston Astros (35-40) at 7:10 pm

Royals (42-34) at Arlington Rangers (34-40) at 7:05 pm

NHL

Friday Stanley Cup Game 6

Panthers (52-24-6) (3-2) at Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) (2-3) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN+

NBA

Sources told ESPN on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year contract with JJ Redick to make him the franchise’s next coach. Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst, played 15 years in the league.

The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive Team guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey.

NFL

Kansas is making a serious run at becoming the new home for the reigning Super Bowl champions after legislators approved a plan to lure the Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals away from Missouri. Both teams would be on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area of 2.3 million residents, split by the border with Missouri.

BOXING

After settling with the New York State Athletic Commission, they suspended boxing star Ryan Garcia one year after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. The suspension is retroactive to Garcia’s April 20 decision victory over Devin Haney, which no-contest overturned.

COLLEGE MCWS

Saturday

Game 1

No. 3 Texas A&M (52-13) VS. No. 1 Tennessee (58-12) at 6:30 pm ESPN/ESPN+