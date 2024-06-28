Header Mowers Header 2024
Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Orioles (51-30) 11 – Rangers (37-44) 2

Astros – Idle

Corbin Burnes scattered nine hits over seven innings, rookie Heston Kjerstad homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles pummeled the struggling Texas Rangers 11-2 on Thursday night.

Friday

Rangers (37-44) at Baltimore Orioles (51-30) at 6:05 pm

Astros (40-40) at Queens-Mets (39-39) at 6:10 pm

FUTBOL

Panama 2 – USA 1

United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter called Tim Weah’s costly first-half red card in a 2-1 Copa America defeat to Panama on Thursday a “silly decision,” adding that the forward apologized to his teammates. Weah was shown a straight red card in the 18th minute after extending his hand and striking Panama defender Roderick Miller in the back of his head in an off-ball incident. Weah was initially shown a yellow card, but it was changed to a red card by center official Iván Barton after a video review.

NFL

A jury in the U.S. District Court ordered the NFL to pay more than $4.7 billion in damages Thursday after ruling that the league violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service. The jury awarded $4.7 billion in damages to the residential class and $96 million in damages to the commercial class. Since the court can triple damages under federal antitrust laws, the NFL could be liable for $14.39 billion.

WNBA

Wings (4-13) 94 – Lynx (13-4) 99

With the help of 18 points from veteran guard Odyssey Sims, making her season debut after signing with Dallas on Tuesday, the Wings won for the first time in a month. They ended an 11-game losing streak with a 94-88 victory over the Minnesota Lynx Thursday.

Saturday

Wings (4-13) at Seattle Storm (11-6) at 8:00 pm NBA TV

