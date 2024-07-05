Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Astros (45-42) 5 – Blue Jays (39-48) 3

Padres (48-43) 3 – Rangers (39-48) 1

Mauricio Dubón hit a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning, Jeremy Peña added a solo home run, and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Thursday for their 12th win in 14 games.

Jurickson Profar was producing runs and preventing them for the San Diego Padres a day after they voted the left fielder as an All-Star Game starter. Profar hit his 12th homer, scored twice, and threw out a runner at the plate in a 3-1 victory Thursday over the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers. The Rangers were his original MLB team and the host of the All-Star Game in two weeks.

Friday

Rays (44-43) at Arlington Rangers (39-48) at 7:05 pm

Astros (45-42) at Minneapolis Twins (49-38) at 7:10 pm

WNBA

Friday

Atlanta Dream (7-11) at Arlington Wings (4-16) at 6:30 pm ION

WBC

The WBC has expelled boxing star Ryan Garcia from any activity with the organization. It came after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments live-streamed on social media.

HIGH SCHOOL

Liberty-Eylau head baseball coach Zach Fowler has had quite a year. Not only did his Leopards win the coveted Class 4A state championship, but he also was named Region 3 coach of the year for the 4A division. Fowler topped that regional honor last Wednesday by being named Texas’ Baseball Coach of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA). That organization honors only one person for each sport, male and female, in the Lone Star State.

LITTLE LEAGUE

A group of 12-year-old boys from Tarrant County were on a team with dreams of playing in the Little League World Series. Coach Cooper Neumann’s kids won every game they played, and the parents say that was the problem. The team proved all allegations were not true. After the Little League International Office in Pennsylvania got involved, the league president agreed to kick the undefeated team out without explaining why.