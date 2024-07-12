Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Astros (49-44) 6 – Marlins (32-61) 3

Jake Meyers hit an RBI double, and the surging Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Thursday night. Houston completed a three-game sweep with their ninth straight victory at home. The Astros have won nine of 12 overall to improve to 49-44.

Friday

Rangers (44-49) at Houston Astros (49-44) at 7:10 pm

WNBA

Saturday

Los Angeles Sparks (5-17) at Arlington Wings (5-18) at 2:30 pm CBS

The New York Liberty overcame a slow start and 14-point deficit to beat the visiting Chicago Sky 91-76 on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Rookie Angel Reese had ten points and ten rebounds, extending her WNBA-record streak of consecutive double-doubles to 15 games behind a five-rebound fourth quarter.

NFL

Bill Belichick has added a second media job for the upcoming season. The CW Network announced Thursday that Belichick will be one of the analysts on “Inside the NFL. It is a unique opportunity to see a different side of Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 24 years at the helm. He will also appear on the “ManningCast” during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”