Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner

Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Astros (49-44) 6 – Marlins (32-61) 3

Jake Meyers hit an RBI double, and the surging Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Thursday night. Houston completed a three-game sweep with their ninth straight victory at home. The Astros have won nine of 12 overall to improve to 49-44.

Friday

Rangers (44-49) at Houston Astros (49-44) at 7:10 pm

WNBA

Saturday

Los Angeles Sparks (5-17) at Arlington Wings (5-18) at 2:30 pm CBS

The New York Liberty overcame a slow start and 14-point deficit to beat the visiting Chicago Sky 91-76 on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Rookie Angel Reese had ten points and ten rebounds, extending her WNBA-record streak of consecutive double-doubles to 15 games behind a five-rebound fourth quarter.

NFL

Bill Belichick has added a second media job for the upcoming season. The CW Network announced Thursday that Belichick will be one of the analysts on “Inside the NFL. It is a unique opportunity to see a different side of Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 24 years at the helm. He will also appear on the “ManningCast” during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved