Friday’s Sports

NFL

The NFL is considering adding a “booth umpire” and a senior technology adviser to the referee to assist the officiating crew. The league also is looking at other rules changes, including an alternative to the onside kick. NFL clubs received a list of potential rules changes on Thursday. Owners will vote on the proposals at the upcoming league meeting to be held by video conference on May 28.

MLB

The baseball players’ association gave management a wide-ranging response Thursday to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic. Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday. The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel, and sanitization procedures.

NHL

The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return to play format, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Associated Press learned on Thursday night because the vote was still ongoing. The results of the vote could be in as soon as Friday night. Even if the executive board votes to approve the format, it doesn’t seal the deal for the NHL season resuming. The league and players union still need to negotiate other details, including health and safety protocols.

OLYMPICS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are eliminating 51 positions and furloughing 33 more as part of a dramatic cut in staffing. It is designed to trim up to 20% of its budget to respond to shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

PGA

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch when fans crave live action. And this time, they’ll have company. Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match on May 24. Missing from the announcement were such details as to when and where the game would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.