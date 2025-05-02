Friday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
The New York Knicks led after Game 6, 4-2, with a 116-113 win over the Pistons. The Clippers and Nuggets are tied at three all after Denver lost Thursday night 111-105.
Friday
Game 6
Rockets (52-30, 2-3) at San Francisco Warriors (48-34, 3-2) at 8:00 pm on ESPN
NHL
Thursday
Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-3) 7 – Stars (50-26-6, 3-3) 4
Saturday
Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-3) at Dallas Stars (50-26-6, 3-3) at 7:00 pm on ABC/ESPN+
MLB
Thursday
Athletics (17-15) 3 – Rangers (16-16) 0
Friday
Astros (16-14) at Chicago White Sox (8-23) at 6:40 pm
Mariners (18-12) at Arlington Rangers (16-16) at 7:05 pm
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Thursday
No. 1 Oklahoma (43-5) 6 – No. 7 Florida (41-13) 5
No. 4 Texas A&M (42-8) 1 – No. 2 Tennessee (39-12) 0
No. 5 Texas (43-9) 9 – Kentucky (29-23) 1
No. 6 Arkansas (37-10) 12 – No. 10 LSU (39-12) 9
No. 11 Texas Tech (41-11) 9 – BYU (30-15) 4
Stephen F. Austin 7 – Nichols 4
McNeese 5 – ET A&M 4
Playing the four-time defending Southland Conference Champions, McNeese Cowgirls, on their home turf to begin the conference tournament, the eighth-seeded East Texas A&M University softball team dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker in eight innings to the top-seeded Cowgirls on Thursday evening at the Cowgirl Diamond. East Texas A&M faces Lamar in an elimination game on Friday at 3:00 pm. Lamar fell 4-0 to UIW on Thursday night. The winner of Friday’s elimination game will face the loser of McNeese-UIW in another elimination game on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Thursday
No. 11 Arkansas (38-9) 9 – No. 1 Texas (38-6) 0
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Alba-Golden 9 – Frankston 5
Beckville 14 – Detroit 2
Boyd 3 – Mt Vernon 0
Carthage 12 – Caddo-Mills 8
DeKalb 4 – Troup 3
Gunter 5 – Ponder 3
Hallsville 11 – Lone Star 1
Hawkins 10 – Mildred 2
Midway 3 – Rockwall 0
Mineola 9 – Redwater 4
Royse City 13 – Horn 3
Sulphur Springs 1 – Gilmer 0
Whitesboro 6 – Rains 4
BASEBALL
Thursday
Grand Saline 8 – Troup 5
Honey Grove 5 – Wolfe City 3
Hooks 2 – MP Chapel Hill 1
Lindale 4 – Kilgore 0
McLeod 16 – Como-Pickton 4
Paul Pewitt 5 – Hawkins 4
Pottsboro 4 – Mt Vernon 2
Sulphur Springs 2 – Community 1
Sunnyvale 11 – North Lamar 4
Tom Bean 9 – Cooper 1
NBA
Jueves
Los New York Knicks lideraron después del Juego 6, 4-2, con una victoria por 116-113 sobre los Pistons. Los Clippers y los Nuggets están empatados a tres después de que Denver perdió el jueves por la noche 111-105.
Viernes
Juego 6
Rockets (52-30, 2-3) en San Francisco Warriors (48-34, 3-2) a las 20:00 horas por ESPN
NHL
Jueves
Avalancha (49-29-4, 3-3) 7 – Estrellas (50-26-6, 3-3) 4
Sábado
Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-3) en Dallas Stars (50-26-6, 3-3) at 7:00 pm en ABC/ESPN+
Grandes Ligas
Jueves
Atletismo (17-15) 3 – Rangers (16-16) 0
Viernes
Astros (16-14) en Medias Blancas de Chicago (8-23) a las 6:40 pm
Marineros (18-12) en Arlington Rangers (16-16) a las 7:05 pm
UNIVERSIDAD
SÓFBOL
Jueves
Nº 1 Oklahoma (43-5) 6 – Nº 7 Florida (41-13) 5
Nº 4 Texas A&M (42-8) 1 – Nº 2 Tennessee (39-12) 0
No. 5 Texas (43-9) 9 – Kentucky (29-23) 1
Nº 6 Arkansas (37-10) 12 – Nº 10 LSU (39-12) 9
No. 11 Texas Tech (41-11) 9 – BYU (30-15) 4
Stephen F. Austin 7 – Nichols 4
McNeese 5 – ET A&M 4
Jugando contra las cuatro veces campeonas defensoras de la Conferencia Southland, McNeese Cowgirls, en su propio terreno para comenzar el torneo de conferencia, el equipo de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M octavo sembrado perdió un infarto de 5-4 en ocho entradas ante las Cowgirls primeras sembrados el jueves por la noche en el Cowgirl Diamond. East Texas A&M se enfrenta a Lamar en un juego de eliminación el viernes a las 3:00 pm. Lamar cayó 4-0 ante UIW el jueves por la noche. El ganador del juego de eliminación del viernes se enfrentará al perdedor de McNeese-UIW en otro juego de eliminación el sábado.
BÉISBOL
Jueves
Nº 11 Arkansas (38-9) 9 – Nº 1 Texas (38-6) 0
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
SÓFBOL
Jueves
Alba-Dorado 9 – Frankston 5
Beckville 14 – Detroit 2
Boyd 3 – Monte Vernon 0
Cartago 12 – Caddo-Mills 8
DeKalb 4 – Tropa 3
Gunter 5 – Ponderación 3
Hallsville 11 – Estrella Solitaria 1
Hawkins 10 – Mildred 2
Mitad de camino 3 – Rockwall 0
Mineola 9 – Aguas Rojas 4
Royse City 13 – Bocina 3
Muelles de azufre 1 – Gilmer 0
Whitesboro 6 – Lluvias 4
BÉISBOL
Jueves
Gran Salina 8 – Troup 5
Arboleda de Miel 5 – Ciudad Wolfe 3
Ganchos 2 – MP Chapel Hill 1
Lindale 4 – Kilgore 0
McLeod 16 – Como-Pickton 4
Paul Pewitt 5 – Hawkins 4
Pottsboro 4 – Monte Vernon 2
Manantiales de Azufre 2 – Comunidad 1
Sunnyvale 11 – Lamar Norte 4
Tom Bean 9 – Cooper 1