Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

The New York Knicks led after Game 6, 4-2, with a 116-113 win over the Pistons. The Clippers and Nuggets are tied at three all after Denver lost Thursday night 111-105.

Friday

Game 6

Rockets (52-30, 2-3) at San Francisco Warriors (48-34, 3-2) at 8:00 pm on ESPN

NHL

Thursday

Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-3) 7 – Stars (50-26-6, 3-3) 4

Saturday

Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-3) at Dallas Stars (50-26-6, 3-3) at 7:00 pm on ABC/ESPN+

MLB

Thursday

Athletics (17-15) 3 – Rangers (16-16) 0

Friday

Astros (16-14) at Chicago White Sox (8-23) at 6:40 pm

Mariners (18-12) at Arlington Rangers (16-16) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Thursday

No. 1 Oklahoma (43-5) 6 – No. 7 Florida (41-13) 5

No. 4 Texas A&M (42-8) 1 – No. 2 Tennessee (39-12) 0

No. 5 Texas (43-9) 9 – Kentucky (29-23) 1

No. 6 Arkansas (37-10) 12 – No. 10 LSU (39-12) 9

No. 11 Texas Tech (41-11) 9 – BYU (30-15) 4

Stephen F. Austin 7 – Nichols 4

McNeese 5 – ET A&M 4

Playing the four-time defending Southland Conference Champions, McNeese Cowgirls, on their home turf to begin the conference tournament, the eighth-seeded East Texas A&M University softball team dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker in eight innings to the top-seeded Cowgirls on Thursday evening at the Cowgirl Diamond. East Texas A&M faces Lamar in an elimination game on Friday at 3:00 pm. Lamar fell 4-0 to UIW on Thursday night. The winner of Friday’s elimination game will face the loser of McNeese-UIW in another elimination game on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Thursday

No. 11 Arkansas (38-9) 9 – No. 1 Texas (38-6) 0

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Alba-Golden 9 – Frankston 5

Beckville 14 – Detroit 2

Boyd 3 – Mt Vernon 0

Carthage 12 – Caddo-Mills 8

DeKalb 4 – Troup 3

Gunter 5 – Ponder 3

Hallsville 11 – Lone Star 1

Hawkins 10 – Mildred 2

Midway 3 – Rockwall 0

Mineola 9 – Redwater 4

Royse City 13 – Horn 3

Sulphur Springs 1 – Gilmer 0

Whitesboro 6 – Rains 4

BASEBALL

Thursday

Grand Saline 8 – Troup 5

Honey Grove 5 – Wolfe City 3

Hooks 2 – MP Chapel Hill 1

Lindale 4 – Kilgore 0

McLeod 16 – Como-Pickton 4

Paul Pewitt 5 – Hawkins 4

Pottsboro 4 – Mt Vernon 2

Sulphur Springs 2 – Community 1

Sunnyvale 11 – North Lamar 4

Tom Bean 9 – Cooper 1

NBA

Jueves

Los New York Knicks lideraron después del Juego 6, 4-2, con una victoria por 116-113 sobre los Pistons. Los Clippers y los Nuggets están empatados a tres después de que Denver perdió el jueves por la noche 111-105.

Viernes

Juego 6

Rockets (52-30, 2-3) en San Francisco Warriors (48-34, 3-2) a las 20:00 horas por ESPN

NHL

Jueves

Avalancha (49-29-4, 3-3) 7 – Estrellas (50-26-6, 3-3) 4

Sábado

Avalanche (49-29-4, 3-3) en Dallas Stars (50-26-6, 3-3) at 7:00 pm en ABC/ESPN+

Grandes Ligas

Jueves

Atletismo (17-15) 3 – Rangers (16-16) 0

Viernes

Astros (16-14) en Medias Blancas de Chicago (8-23) a las 6:40 pm

Marineros (18-12) en Arlington Rangers (16-16) a las 7:05 pm

UNIVERSIDAD

SÓFBOL

Jueves

Nº 1 Oklahoma (43-5) 6 – Nº 7 Florida (41-13) 5

Nº 4 Texas A&M (42-8) 1 – Nº 2 Tennessee (39-12) 0

No. 5 Texas (43-9) 9 – Kentucky (29-23) 1

Nº 6 Arkansas (37-10) 12 – Nº 10 LSU (39-12) 9

No. 11 Texas Tech (41-11) 9 – BYU (30-15) 4

Stephen F. Austin 7 – Nichols 4

McNeese 5 – ET A&M 4

Jugando contra las cuatro veces campeonas defensoras de la Conferencia Southland, McNeese Cowgirls, en su propio terreno para comenzar el torneo de conferencia, el equipo de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M octavo sembrado perdió un infarto de 5-4 en ocho entradas ante las Cowgirls primeras sembrados el jueves por la noche en el Cowgirl Diamond. East Texas A&M se enfrenta a Lamar en un juego de eliminación el viernes a las 3:00 pm. Lamar cayó 4-0 ante UIW el jueves por la noche. El ganador del juego de eliminación del viernes se enfrentará al perdedor de McNeese-UIW en otro juego de eliminación el sábado.

BÉISBOL

Jueves

Nº 11 Arkansas (38-9) 9 – Nº 1 Texas (38-6) 0

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

SÓFBOL

Jueves

Alba-Dorado 9 – Frankston 5

Beckville 14 – Detroit 2

Boyd 3 – Monte Vernon 0

Cartago 12 – Caddo-Mills 8

DeKalb 4 – Tropa 3

Gunter 5 – Ponderación 3

Hallsville 11 – Estrella Solitaria 1

Hawkins 10 – Mildred 2

Mitad de camino 3 – Rockwall 0

Mineola 9 – Aguas Rojas 4

Royse City 13 – Bocina 3

Muelles de azufre 1 – Gilmer 0

Whitesboro 6 – Lluvias 4

BÉISBOL

Jueves

Gran Salina 8 – Troup 5

Arboleda de Miel 5 – Ciudad Wolfe 3

Ganchos 2 – MP Chapel Hill 1

Lindale 4 – Kilgore 0

McLeod 16 – Como-Pickton 4

Paul Pewitt 5 – Hawkins 4

Pottsboro 4 – Monte Vernon 2

Manantiales de Azufre 2 – Comunidad 1

Sunnyvale 11 – Lamar Norte 4

Tom Bean 9 – Cooper 1