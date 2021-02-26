Friday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant holds his 300th win softball
PGA
After undergoing emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, they transferred Tiger Woods to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg.
OLYMPICS
Ex-USA gymnastics coach John Geddert took his life after they charged him with two dozen crimes stemming from allegations that he abused gymnasts under his care. They filed felony charges, including human trafficking and sexual assault.
NBA
76ers 111 – Dallas 97
Bucks 129 – New Orleans 125
Friday
Houston at Toronto 6:30 pm
Atlanta at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm
NHL
Panthers 3 – Dallas Stars 2
TAMUC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce used an excellent offensive performance to earn an 81-58 win over Cameron University in the Field House on Thursday evening. The Lions move to 7-6 overall in the Lone Star Conference with the victory, while Cameron is now 1-15.
Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns to the diamond this weekend, hosting a portion of the Irwin Classic. The No. 7 Lions will hosts defending champion from 2020, No. 3 Augustana, and St. Mary’s in a double round-robin on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.
NTCC
Northeast Texas Community College took on Tyler Junior College on Wednesday and could not win in the high-scoring affair. TJC would come back from an early Eagles scoring barrage to win 16-11. NTCC will take on Navarro College at home Saturday (Feb 27), doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm on the NTCC campus, weather permitting.
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Chapel Hill MP 44 – Mt Vernon 33, Next – Gunter
Douglass 77 – Hawkins 61
Ponder 53 – Rains 36
BOYS
Atlanta 56 – Arp 53
Kilgore 47 – Canton 42
Lindale 56 – Brownsboro 44
Midlothian 44 – Sulphur Springs 36
Mineola 66 – Jefferson 49
Mt Pleasant 67 – University 33, Next – Huntsville, Sat
Tatum 94 – DeKalb 50
Congratulations, go out to Jeremy Tarrant. Thursday, he notched his 300th win as a softball coach for Mt Pleasant. The Lady Tigers defeated Denison in the first game of the Allen Tournament.