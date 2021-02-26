Friday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant Softball Coach Jeremy Tarrant holds his 300th win softball

PGA

After undergoing emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, they transferred Tiger Woods to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg.

OLYMPICS

Ex-USA gymnastics coach John Geddert took his life after they charged him with two dozen crimes stemming from allegations that he abused gymnasts under his care. They filed felony charges, including human trafficking and sexual assault.

NBA

76ers 111 – Dallas 97

Bucks 129 – New Orleans 125

Friday

Houston at Toronto 6:30 pm

Atlanta at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

NHL

Panthers 3 – Dallas Stars 2

TAMUC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce used an excellent offensive performance to earn an 81-58 win over Cameron University in the Field House on Thursday evening. The Lions move to 7-6 overall in the Lone Star Conference with the victory, while Cameron is now 1-15.

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns to the diamond this weekend, hosting a portion of the Irwin Classic. The No. 7 Lions will hosts defending champion from 2020, No. 3 Augustana, and St. Mary’s in a double round-robin on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College took on Tyler Junior College on Wednesday and could not win in the high-scoring affair. TJC would come back from an early Eagles scoring barrage to win 16-11. NTCC will take on Navarro College at home Saturday (Feb 27), doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm on the NTCC campus, weather permitting.

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Chapel Hill MP 44 – Mt Vernon 33, Next – Gunter

Douglass 77 – Hawkins 61

Ponder 53 – Rains 36

BOYS

Atlanta 56 – Arp 53

Kilgore 47 – Canton 42

Lindale 56 – Brownsboro 44

Midlothian 44 – Sulphur Springs 36

Mineola 66 – Jefferson 49

Mt Pleasant 67 – University 33, Next – Huntsville, Sat

Tatum 94 – DeKalb 50

Congratulations, go out to Jeremy Tarrant. Thursday, he notched his 300th win as a softball coach for Mt Pleasant. The Lady Tigers defeated Denison in the first game of the Allen Tournament.