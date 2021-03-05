Friday’s Sports

Paul Pewitt’s senior Calli Osmon came up with two home runs and a grand slam her last outing. It was her third home run this season and her first grand slam.

NBA

Heat (18-18) 103 – New Orleans (15-21) 93

Thunder (15-21) 107 – San Antonio (18-14) 102

NHL

Blue Jackets (10-10-5) 3 – Dallas Stars (6-8-4) 2

TAMUC

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team continues its postseason journey with the second semifinal of the Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Championship against No. 22 West Texas A&M. Game time is 6:45 Friday evening at Lubbock’s Rip Griffin Center.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked fifth in the country and starts the Lone Star Conference season Friday with a two-game set against Eastern New Mexico. The first game is at 4:00 pm as they host Eastern New Mexico.

NORTHEAST

Northeast Softball takes on Easter Oklahoma State in a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1:00. Eagle Baseball plays Panola College, also at 1:00 in a doubleheader. Both the home games are subject to change due to the weather.

HIGH SCHOOL

The University Interscholastic League said that school boards could make their own decision on their mask policy. The UIL made this announcement after Governor Abbott lifted the mask mandate in Texas. Previously, students and staff were required to wear a mask when they entered an area where UIL activities were and when they weren’t participating in a contest, according to UIL. Facemasks were also required when people could not maintain social distance, but there were some exceptions.

District 15-5A selected Sulphur Springs Wildcat’s junior Justin Haire as the Offensive MVP on this year’s All-District Basketball Team in District 15-5A. They named senior Boo Wilkerson and sophomore Kordrick Turner to the All-District First Team.

Paul Pewitt did in Chapel Hill MP Thursday, 14-3. Both are in the New Boston McDonald’s Classic baseball tournament.

The Wildcats Soccer Team didn’t have any problems with Texas High Thursday. The final was 8-2 at Gerald Prim Stadium, and Omar Hernandez had a hat trick scoring three of the Wildcat’s first four goals.