Friday’s Sports

Coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown

MARCH MADNESS

Michigan State had plenty of fight for the UCLA game Thursday night. There was just one problem. It was between Coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown with a shouting match between the two, and the Spartans blew an 11-point lead and lost in OT 86-80. Also, in the first four last night, Texas Southern did in Mount St. Mary 60-52. Appalachian State 53, Norfolk State 54, and the Drake Bulldogs took care of Wichita State 53-52.

NBA

Thursday

Hawks 116 – Oklahoma City 93

Trail Blazers 101 – New Orleans 93

Friday

San Antonio at Cavaliers 6:30 pm

Pistons at Houston 7:00 pm

Dallas at Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Red Wings 3 – Dallas Stars 2

Friday

Stars at Red Wings 6:00 pm

NFL

The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season, with new rights agreements announced Thursday. It includes a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022.

LSC

The league office announced that Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Sydney Anderson and Riley Davidson had won Lone Star Conference Volleyball Player of the Week honors. Anderson received her second LSC Player of the Week award and is the only LSC player to earn Player of the Week in multiple categories this season.

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns home to the Cain Complex Friday, looking to extend one of the nation’s longest winning streaks against Midwestern State. They take on Midwestern State at 4:00 Friday afternoon.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball player Cole Modgling was named this week’s Longview Orthopedic Athlete of the week. Cole is a sophomore from Castroville, Texas, and has been playing exceptionally well this season.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Ladycat Softball vs. Gilmer moved location for Friday’s 6:00 pm start. It is now on the “Hill” in Paris due to Gilmer’s field being too wet.