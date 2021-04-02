Friday’s Sports

MLB
They postponed the opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets hours before the home plate ump should yell “play ball.” One of Washington’s players tested positive for COVID-19. Miguel Cabrera hits the first home run of the season. It turned out to be a snowball, too. Detroit did in Cleveland 3-2 in a snow game.
NBA
Magic (17-31) 115 – New Orleans (21-26) 110
Hawks (24-24) 134 – San Antonio (24-22) 129
NHL
Dallas (12-12-10) 4 – Predators (19-18-1) 1
Dallas takes on the Hurricanes Saturday at Sunrise, FL 6:00 pm.
NCAA
Texas Tech Basketball Coach Chris Beard’s contract buyout dropped to a cool $4 million on Thursday. Chris Beard will be the Texas Longhorns’ next head coach.
LSC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is ranked fourth in the NCAA Division II West Region in the regional ranking. The Lions have achieved their highest-ever regional ranking, behind only DBU and Oklahoma Christian. For the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships, nine teams from the West Region will qualify for the tournament as part of a 25 percent reduction in field sizes across Division II.
RXIV
Northeast Texas Community College Athletic Teams will host FREE camps for area youth in the upcoming weeks. The camps will be after NTCC’s home games, so you will get a chance to watch the athletes in action and then attend camp post-game. All, except Rodeo, will be on the NTCC’s Campus. The rodeo will be at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant. The first camp is softball, Saturday (Apr 3) around 5:30 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
With just under two minutes to play, Longview needed a goal and got it. Jonathan Castañon tied the score at one to force overtime in the Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinal against district rival Sulphur Springs Thursday. The Wildcats’ Omar Hernandez had scored with 3:38 left in the game to break a scoreless tie. Longview prevailed 3-1 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the UIL high school soccer playoffs for the first time in the Lobo’s program history.
Longview swept the boys and girls District 15-5A track and field championships Thursday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium. The Lobos took the boy’s division with 123 points to edge the host Pirates, who scored 121. Mount Pleasant was third with 119.
2021 SOFTBALL
PLAYOFFS
May 1 – Bi-District
May 8 – Area
May 15 – Regional Quarterfinal
May 22 – Reginal Semifinal
May 29 – Regional Final
Jun 2-5 – Championship
STATE
4A
|No. 6
|North Lamar
3A
|No. 1
|Rains
|No. 3
|Hughes Springs
|No. 10
|White Oak
|No. 19
|Atlanta
|No. 20
|Bonham
2A
|No. 7
|Como-Pickton
|No. 223
|Linden Kildare
DISTRICT STANDINGS
15-5A
|1 Hallsville
|3-0
|2 Sulphur Springs
|3-1
|3 Mt Pleasant
|5-2
|4 Texas High
|3-3
15-4A
|1 North Lamar
|2 Liberty Eylau
|3 Gilmer
|4 Pittsburg
13-3A
|1 Harmony
|2 Mt Vernon
|3 Winnsboro
|4 Chapel Hill MP
14-3A
|1 Atlanta
|2 Queen City
|3 DeKalb
|4 Hooks
15-3A
|1 Hughes Springs
|2 White Oak
|3 Ore City