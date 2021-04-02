Friday’s Sports

MLB

They postponed the opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets hours before the home plate ump should yell “play ball.” One of Washington’s players tested positive for COVID-19. Miguel Cabrera hits the first home run of the season. It turned out to be a snowball, too. Detroit did in Cleveland 3-2 in a snow game.

NBA

Magic (17-31) 115 – New Orleans (21-26) 110

Hawks (24-24) 134 – San Antonio (24-22) 129

NHL

Dallas (12-12-10) 4 – Predators (19-18-1) 1

Dallas takes on the Hurricanes Saturday at Sunrise, FL 6:00 pm.

NCAA

Texas Tech Basketball Coach Chris Beard’s contract buyout dropped to a cool $4 million on Thursday. Chris Beard will be the Texas Longhorns’ next head coach.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is ranked fourth in the NCAA Division II West Region in the regional ranking. The Lions have achieved their highest-ever regional ranking, behind only DBU and Oklahoma Christian. For the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships, nine teams from the West Region will qualify for the tournament as part of a 25 percent reduction in field sizes across Division II.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Athletic Teams will host FREE camps for area youth in the upcoming weeks. The camps will be after NTCC’s home games, so you will get a chance to watch the athletes in action and then attend camp post-game. All, except Rodeo, will be on the NTCC’s Campus. The rodeo will be at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant. The first camp is softball, Saturday (Apr 3) around 5:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

With just under two minutes to play, Longview needed a goal and got it. Jonathan Castañon tied the score at one to force overtime in the Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinal against district rival Sulphur Springs Thursday. The Wildcats’ Omar Hernandez had scored with 3:38 left in the game to break a scoreless tie. Longview prevailed 3-1 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the UIL high school soccer playoffs for the first time in the Lobo’s program history.

Longview swept the boys and girls District 15-5A track and field championships Thursday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium. The Lobos took the boy’s division with 123 points to edge the host Pirates, who scored 121. Mount Pleasant was third with 119.

2021 SOFTBALL

PLAYOFFS

May 1 – Bi-District

May 8 – Area

May 15 – Regional Quarterfinal

May 22 – Reginal Semifinal

May 29 – Regional Final

Jun 2-5 – Championship

STATE

4A

No. 6 North Lamar

3A

No. 1 Rains No. 3 Hughes Springs No. 10 White Oak No. 19 Atlanta No. 20 Bonham

2A

No. 7 Como-Pickton No. 223 Linden Kildare

DISTRICT STANDINGS

15-5A

1 Hallsville 3-0 2 Sulphur Springs 3-1 3 Mt Pleasant 5-2 4 Texas High 3-3

15-4A

1 North Lamar 2 Liberty Eylau 3 Gilmer 4 Pittsburg

13-3A

1 Harmony 2 Mt Vernon 3 Winnsboro 4 Chapel Hill MP

14-3A

1 Atlanta 2 Queen City 3 DeKalb 4 Hooks

15-3A