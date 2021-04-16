Friday’s Sports

No. 42 Jackie Robinson

OLYMPICS

The media forced the head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months. Japan currently has surging COVID-19. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there were any conditions under which the Olympics would cancel. The answer, they will not cancel the Tokyo Olympics.

MLB

Thursday (Apr 15), every player in major league baseball wore the universally retired No. 42 jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. It was 1947 when Jackie Robinson made his debut and, in doing so, integrated baseball for good. Robinson faced opposition, turmoil, and hatred during his career in the majors, but persevered through it all, winning Rookie of the Year in his first season, MVP in his third, and a World Series in his ninth. Robinson would prove himself to be one of the greatest players in baseball history, and they elected him to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Texas (6-7) 6 – Rays (5-8) 4

NHL

Dallas (16-14-12) 4 – Blue Jackets (15-21-9) 1

HOF

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Hall of Famers’ list scheduled to present the Class of 2020 at the Enshrinement Ceremony held Saturday, May 15, Mohegan Sun Arena. More than 50 Hall of Famers expects to be in attendance for the ceremony, including all presenters. Michael Jordan will present two of the inductees. They are 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and are Kobe Bryant and three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey.

RXIV

The Northeast Eagles canceled their baseball and softball games Thursday. Baseball rescheduled for Saturday at 3:00 pm, but softball was undecided.

HIGH SCHOOL

Big game coming up for Mt Pleasant as the plan is hosting Sulphur Springs tonight. They may have to wait until Saturday, with a 100% chance of rain in the forecast. Sulphur Spring won the first match of the season, 4-0, and they are looking to extend their winning streak to nine games.