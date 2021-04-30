Friday’s Sports

NFL

Quarterbacks were in demand this year for the NFL draft Thursday night. The first three picks were quarterbacks. The No. 1 pick was Trevor Lawrence of Clemson going to Jacksonville Jaguars. New York Jets named Zach Wilson of BYU, and the 49ers tagged Trey Lance of North Dakota State.

The Cowboys swap picks with Philly and takes Penn State’s Micah Parsons at No. 12.

MLB

Mariners (14-12) 1 – Astros (13-12) 0

Texas (11-15) 4 – Red Sox (16-10) 1

NHL

Lightning (34-14-2) 3 – Stars (21-17-12) 0

LSC

Tickets are now on sale for the September 11 football game between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Midwestern State at Arlington’s Globe Life Park. Tickets for the game are $24 each with the promo code “Lions” entered at www.TexasRangers.com/football. Parking passes are also available for purchase at that link. The Texas Rangers sell tickets for this game. It is essential to use the “Lions” promo code when completing your purchase, as this is A&M-Commerce’s home game in 2021.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Atlanta 17 – Winnsboro 5

Cooper 13 – Honey Grove 0

Hughes Springs 14 – Tatum 1

Mt Vernon 6 – Queen City 1

Pleasant Grove 6 – Henderson 5 (IPGS)

Prairiland 2 – Bells 1

Rains 12 – Gunter 0

Rivercrest 3 – McLeod 1

Union Grove 20 – Cayuga 0

Whitehouse 10 – Mt Pleasant 3

Whitewright 4 – Grand Saline 3

Friday

Bonham vs. Edgewood 6:00 pm (DH)

Detroit vs. Linden-Kildare at Paul Pewitt 6:30 pm Campbell vs. Ector 7:30 pm

Gunter vs. Rains 6:00 pm (DH)

North Lamar vs. Kilgore at Quitman 6:00 pm

Paris vs. Bullard at Grand Saline 7:00 pm

Paris vs. Bullard 7:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Bells 7:00 pm

Rivercrest vs. McLeod 5:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Lufkin 6:00 pm (DH)

Texas High vs. Huntsville 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Friday

Como-Pickton vs. Alba-Golden 6:30 pm

Edgewood vs. Prairiland 7:30 pm

Harmony vs. Melissa 6:00 pm

Hawkins vs. Carlisle 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Mineola 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer 6:00 pm

Union Hill vs. Union Grove 6:00 pm

Wolfe City vs. Celeste 6:30 pm