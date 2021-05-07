Friday’s Sports

Paris Wildcat’s Jaelyn Lee

MLB

Houston (16-15) 7 – Yankees (16-15) 4

Texas (16-17) 4 – Twins (11-19) 3

Albert Pujols, 41, is unhappy with the Angels because he isn’t at first base every game. Pujols is in a slump, batting .198, but he is the fifth in Major League history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits.

NHL

Stars at Lightning Friday 6:00 pm

NCAA

Austin Police is working the off-campus deaths of a UT student and the Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger. They say the circumstances were not suspicious. Jake is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, recently drafted by the Colts.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team finds itself in prime position after the first round of the NCAA Division II South Central/West Super Regional, sitting in sixth after one day at The Home Course. The Lions shot a 4-over par 292 in the opening round and tied with Colorado Mesa. “Moving Day,” Friday has nine teams within five strokes of one of the final two qualifying spots. After Saturday’s final round, the top four teams will advance to the national tournament, with the Lions one stroke outside of that line.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Wildcat’s Jaelyn Lee placed fourth in the UIL state long jump. Coach Michael Johnson helps with the Paris track team.

SOFTBALL

5A

Hallsville vs. Red Oak at Marshall Fri 5:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Pleasant at Royse City Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Sulphur Springs vs. Crandall at Community Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

4A

G1 Gilmer 5 – Van 2, G2 at Hallsville Fri 8:00 pm

3A

Grandview 5 – Edgewood 2

Harmony vs. West Rusk at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 6:00 pm (2-3) K-Lake 97.7

White Oak vs. Atlanta at ETBU Marshall Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. DeKalb at Winnsboro Fri 6:00 pm on Star 96.9

2A

Union Grove vs. Linden-Kildare at Marshall Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

BASEBALL

5A

G1 Hallsville 5 – Huntsville 0, G2 at Huntsville Fri 6:00 pm

Longview vs. Nacogdoches at Longview Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

Marshall vs. Whitehouse at Whitehouse Fri 6:30 pm (2-3)

4A

G1 Spring Hill 10 – Gilmer 0, G2 at Spring Hill Fri 7:30 pm

G1 Liberty-Eylau 3 – Kilgore 1, G2 at Kilgore Fri 5:30 pm

3A

Ector 25 – Campbell 4

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

Paul Pewitt vs. Harmony at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:30 pm (2-3)

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

G1 White Oak vs. Harleton, G2 at Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm (2-3)

2A

Hawkins vs. Martin’s Mill at Brook Hill Fri 4:00 pm (2-3)

Linden-Kildare vs. Alba-Golden at Gladewater Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)