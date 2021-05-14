Friday’s Sports

Coach Cooper Crowell | Coach Bill Sikes

MLB

Like the rule or not, Houston walked off after putting a player on base against the Texas Rangers last night in extra innings. Myles Straw scored on a wild pitch in the 11th, game over.

Houston (21-17) 4 – Rangers (18-21) 3

NASCAR

After more than three decades of service to race fans on behalf of Speedway Motorsports, including the last 25 years at Texas Motor Speedway, Eddie Gossage has announced that he is stepping down. He will leave the position as President following the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team wrapped up its initial appearance at the NCAA Division II Championships in ninth place on Thursday. The Lions shot a 314, completing the stroke play tournament with a score of 935 (+71, 324-297-314). A&M-Commerce was one spot short of advancing to the medal match-play bracket.

RXIV

The Kilgore College Rangers made it a perfect five-for-five against Northeast Texas Community College this season, but this one was for all the marbles. Kilgore walked off with a 7-6 win over NTCC at the Ballpark at KC Commons on Thursday. The win in the play-in game gives Kilgore (14-26-1) a berth in this weekend’s Region XIV East Conference Tournament. The Rangers will take on Trinity Valley Community College at 2:30 pm today at UT-Tyler. Northeast softball ends its season with a 12-30 record.

HIGH SCHOOL

North Lamar Panthers Head Football Coach Cooper Crowell leaves his position after only one year. Crowell did not say why he was going but did say he had no job lined up. He said he had had several phone calls since his resignation.

Paris Texas native and Paris High School Baseball Coach Bill Sikes is stepping down after two decades for retirement. Sikes replaced Benton Rainey coming back to his hometown school after coaching at Clarksville. Coach Sikes will remain with Paris ISD as a teacher.

SOFTBALL

5A

G1 Hallsville 3 – Royse City 2 at Royce City Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

G1 Sulphur Springs 1 – Huntsville 0, G2 at Whitehouse Fri 6:00 pm

4A

G1 Pleasant Grove 5 – Gilmer 2 at Marshall Fri 1:00 pm

G1 Carthage 3 – Taylor 1, G2 Taylor 5-4, G3 at Madisonville

G1 Bullard 2 – North Lamar 1 at Rockwall Heath

3A

White Oak vs West rusk at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Union Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Rains Fri 6:30 pm (1)

1A

G1 Dodd City 13 – Ector 3

BASEBALL

5A

G1 Marshall 5 – Highland Park 1 at HP Fri 7:30

G1 Hallsville 8 – Joshua 3 at Mike Carter Fri 7:30 pm

Texas High vs. Ennis at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman at Sulphur Springs Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at ETBU Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

G1 Spring Hill 11 – Caddo Mills 1, G2 at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:30 pm

3A

Rains vs. Maypearl at Community Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mineola vs. New Diana at Driller Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

G1 Boyd 5 – Prairiland 3

G1 Atlanta 6 – White Oak 2, G2 Atlanta 4 – White Oak 3

G1 Sabine 11 – Harmony 7 at Cumberland Fri 6:00 pm

2A

G1 McLeod 6 – Cayuga 2, G2 Gladewater Fri 6:00 pm

G1 Hawkins 12 – Linden Kildare 2 at Tatum Fri 6:00 pm

G1 Maud 4 – Union Grove 1 at Rains Fri 7:00 pm

G1 Rivercrest 7 – Beckville 4, G2 Rivercrest 8 – Beckville 3

Sam Rayburn vs. Alvord at John Paul Thu 4:00 pm (2-3)

Trenton vs. Lindsay at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm (1)

Wolfe City vs. Muenster at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm (1)

G1 Windthorst 12 – Cooper 4, G2 at Denton Fri 6:00 pm

1A

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Chisum Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)

Dodd City vs. Perrin Whitt at Henrietta Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)