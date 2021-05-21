Friday’s Sports

Miller Grove vs. Sulphur Bluff Playoffs

MLB

Again? Another strong pitching performance for New York in another shoutout of the Texas Rangers Thursday night. Houston is doing better. They beat Oakland 8-4 to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead.

Yankees (25-19) 2 – Texas (19-27) 0

Astros (26-18) 8 – Athletics (26-19) 4

Albert Pujols came up with his first home run with the Dodgers. That sent Pujols to the stats with 668, the most among active players and fifth all-time.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team saw its fantastic postseason run come to a close in the national quarterfinal round at the NCAA Division II National Championships on Thursday with a 3-2 loss to Georgia Southwestern.

Multiple delays throughout the day didn’t seem to bother the fifth-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team as they survived in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament with a split of Thursday’s games which rolled into Friday. After dropping a tight 4-3 game to top-seeded Oklahoma Christian in the winner’s bracket to start the day, the Lions won a 6-5 contest in the elimination game over sixth-seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville early Friday morning.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Lovejoy 7 – Sulphur Springs 0, G2 at Whitehouse Fri 7:00 pm

Hallsville 5 – Rock Hill 0, Hallsville 10 – Rock Hill 4

4A

Bullard 5 – Van Alstyne 2, Bullard 8 – Van Alstyne 2

Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey at Chisum Fri 6:00 pm

Prosper 6 – Boswell 1, Prosper 3 – Boswell 0

3A

Rains 9 – Hughes Springs 1, G2 at Whitehouse Sat 5:00 pm

West Rusk 5 – Grandview 2, West Rusk 3 – Grandview 2, G3 Rockwall

2A

West Sabine 18 – Union Grove 1, G2 at Rusk Thu 6:30

Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady G1&G2 at Whitehouse Fri 5:00 pm

1A

Dodd City vs. Graford Fri 6:30 pm G2 Detroit vs. Graford Sat 1:00 pm

BASEBALL

5A

Hallsville 5 – Marshall 0, Hallsville 9 – Marshall 1

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard, at Whitehouse Fri 5:00 pm G2 7:30 pm

Spring Hill 8 – Pleasant Grove 0, G2 PG Fri 4:00 pm

3A

Elysian Fields 5 – New Diana 2, G2 at Brook Hill Fri 7:00 pm

Harmony 4 – Atlanta 2, G2 at Tatum Fri 2:00 pm

2A

McLeod 3 – Hawkins 0, G2 Sat Noon

Rivercrest 7 – Maud 1, Rivercrest 14 – Maud 1

1A

Dodd City 11 – Saint Jo 1, Dodd City 12 – Saint Jo 2

Miller Grove 5 – Sulphur Bluff 0 (One hitter winner)