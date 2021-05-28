Friday’s Sports

MLB
Mariners (24-27) 5 – Texas (22-30) 0
The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the bereavement list on Thursday, among four moves announced by the team before its series opener against Baltimore. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in 13 games this season. He has worked two-plus innings in six of his ten relief appearances. Under Major League Baseball rules, Kopech must remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days and not more than seven.
You’ve got to watch Baez’s fancy footwork with the Cubs Thursday on one of the wildest runs you will ever see. It was like he was invisible.
NBA
Bucks 113 – Heat 84
Lakers 109 – Suns 95
Nuggets 120 – Trail Blazers 115
LSC
Texas A&M University-Commerce had four entries qualify for event finals on Thursday’s opening day of action at the NCAA Division II Championships. The men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, and Delan Edwin opened the action by posting the top time in the preliminary round at 39.74 seconds, four-tenths of a second ahead of their nearest competition. They will run in the finals at noon Texas time Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
5A
Regional Final
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 3-1, G2 17-4
4A
Regional Final
Bullard vs. Aubrey G1 6-5, G2 Grand Saline Fri 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
3A
Regional Finals
Rains vs. Grandview G1 6-0, G2 6-0
2A
Regional Finals
West Sabine vs. Lovelady Sat TBA
1A
Regional Finals
Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue
BASEBALL
5A
Regional
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 9-8, G2 5-2
4A
Regional
Liberty Eylau vs. Godley G1 12-3, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Regional
Pleasant Grove vs. Melissa G1 Mike Carter Fri Noon, G2 Sat TBD
3A
Regional
Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 6-1, G2 Gunter 7-3, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm
Regional
Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 4-2, G2 Grandview 8-1, G3 Tyler 4:30 pm
2A
Regional
McLeod vs. Garrison G1 2-0, G2 12-0
Regional
Rivercrest vs. Alto G14-1, G2 5-4
1A
Regional
Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 2-1, at Nevada G2 Sat Noon
Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2