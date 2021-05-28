Friday’s Sports

MLB

Mariners (24-27) 5 – Texas (22-30) 0

The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the bereavement list on Thursday, among four moves announced by the team before its series opener against Baltimore. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in 13 games this season. He has worked two-plus innings in six of his ten relief appearances. Under Major League Baseball rules, Kopech must remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days and not more than seven.

You’ve got to watch Baez’s fancy footwork with the Cubs Thursday on one of the wildest runs you will ever see. It was like he was invisible.

NBA

Bucks 113 – Heat 84

Lakers 109 – Suns 95

Nuggets 120 – Trail Blazers 115

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce had four entries qualify for event finals on Thursday’s opening day of action at the NCAA Division II Championships. The men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, and Delan Edwin opened the action by posting the top time in the preliminary round at 39.74 seconds, four-tenths of a second ahead of their nearest competition. They will run in the finals at noon Texas time Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Regional Final

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 3-1, G2 17-4

4A

Regional Final

Bullard vs. Aubrey G1 6-5, G2 Grand Saline Fri 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Regional Finals

Rains vs. Grandview G1 6-0, G2 6-0

2A

Regional Finals

West Sabine vs. Lovelady Sat TBA

1A

Regional Finals

Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue

BASEBALL

5A

Regional

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 9-8, G2 5-2

4A

Regional

Liberty Eylau vs. Godley G1 12-3, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Regional

Pleasant Grove vs. Melissa G1 Mike Carter Fri Noon, G2 Sat TBD

3A

Regional

Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 6-1, G2 Gunter 7-3, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm

Regional

Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 4-2, G2 Grandview 8-1, G3 Tyler 4:30 pm

2A

Regional

McLeod vs. Garrison G1 2-0, G2 12-0

Regional

Rivercrest vs. Alto G14-1, G2 5-4

1A

Regional

Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 2-1, at Nevada G2 Sat Noon

Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2