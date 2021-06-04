Friday’s Sports

CONGRATULATIONS, Rains Lady Cats with Back-to-Back State Champions and Chanlee Oakes receiving Tournament MVP

NBA

Nuggets 126 – Trail Blazers 115

Suns 113 – Lakers 100

Anthony Davis could barely move, and the Los Angeles Lakers could not move on, seeing their repeat NBA title hopes cut short with a 113-100 loss in Game 6 of their first-round series with the Phoenix Suns.

MLB

Red Sox (33-23_ 5 – Astros (31-25) 1

Rockies (23-34) 11 – Texas (22-36) 6

NFL

Johnny Manziel says he “made somewhat of a decent living” by selling autographed items during his days at Texas A&M, but that he “never took a dollar” until after he won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Manziel recounted selling his autograph during an interview on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, detailing two different transactions in 2013 that he says netted him $33,000.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs School Board approved Brandon Shaver as the Wildcat’s new Head Basketball Coach. Last two years, the New Diana native Shaver headed the program at Pine Tree. He replaces Coach Chipoletta, who travels to Allen as their basketball coach after becoming Sulphur Springs’ most successful coach in Wildcats’ history. Defensive Coordinator Alex Guerra travels to Edgewood as their head football coach next year. Internally Kirk McCain replaces him as Defensive coordinator.

Yesterday, the Rains Lady Cats defeated Diboll for the Class 3A state championship 11-5. Their first title was in 2019, and COVID put a halt to their winning last year. Diboll made school history with its first trip to the UIL state tournament ends its phenomenal campaign 34-6. Congratulations, Coach Hayland Hardy of Diboll and Coach Scott Delozier of Rains.

UIL Softball State Tournament

June 1-5, 2021

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, June 1

1A Semifinals

Dodd City (16-3) 4 – Bloomburg (12-6) 3 (8)

D’Hanis (18-7-1) 4 – Gail Borden County (14-4) 1

Dodd City (17-3) 8 – D’Hanis (18-8-1) 4

2A Semifinals

Crawford (32-6) 1 – West Sabine (38-1) 0 Crawford (31-6)

Stamford (31-5) 1 – Weimar (40-2) 0

Stamford (32-5) 5 – Crawford (32-7) 4

Wednesday, June 2

3A Semifinals

Rains (38-1) 2 – Bishop (31-4-2) 1

Diboll (35-5) 9 – Holliday (38-4) 3

Thursday

Rains (39-1) 11 – Diboll (35-6) 5

Conference 1A

4:00 pm Final

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Final

Thursday, June 3

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final

4A Semifinals

Calallen (33-8) 10 – Iowa Park (39-2) 9

Liberty (32-7) 4 – Bullard (32-6) 3

1:00 pm Liberty (32-7) vs. Calallen (33-8)

Friday, June 4

5A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1)

1:00 pm Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)

6A Semifinals

4:00 pm Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)

7:00 pm Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)

Saturday, June 5

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 pm Conference 4A Final

4:00 pm Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

5A

Regional Finals

Hallsville (30-8) – Wakeland (33-10) G1 H 3-1 Mike Carter G2 Ds Baptist U 8:00 pm, G3 DBU 2:00 pm

4A

Regional Finals

Pleasant Grove (33-8) Liberty Eylau (28-12-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (32-8) G1 PG 7-5, G2 PG 4 -3

3A

Regional Finals

Gunter (36-8) – Atlanta (24-13) G1 Gunter 11-1, G2 Gunter 6-0

2A

Regional Finals

Garrison (28-8) – Rivercrest (25-5) 5-4 (10), 2-0 Garrison winner

1A

Hubbard (25-9) – Dodd City (25-3) 2-1, 1-0 Hubbard winner