Friday’s Sports

NBA

Rick Carlisle has stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the second significant departure for that franchise in as many days. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. He announced his decision Thursday, one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization. As a result, Dallas becomes the seventh team with a coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland, and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.

G6 Bucks (3-3) 104 – Nets 89

G7 Sat 7:30 pm

Friday

G6 Atlanta (3-2) vs. Philadelphia 6:30 pm

G6 LA (3-2) vs. Utah 9:00 pm

MLB

Astros (40-28) 10 – White Sox (43-26) 2

Friday

Texas hosts Minnesota at 7:05 pm

According to a memo sent by the league and players’ association Wednesday, Major League Baseball has taken another big step in relaxing coronavirus regulations, allowing fully vaccinated players and staff to stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens, and clubhouses. The league had already begun easing restrictions on clubs that achieved 85% complete vaccination among field-level staff, and 22 of 30 teams had reached that level as of last Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

North Lamar Pantherettes named Brittney Tisdell the program’s newest head coach. She is the daughter of Paris Wildcats basketball coach Billy Mack Steed. She got her coaching start at Cooper as an assistant coach before becoming an assistant coach at Paris.

This year, you will purchase Sulphur Springs Wildcat football season tickets online. Fans that were season ticket holders in 2019 will be contacted first via email, or by letter, with instructions on how to secure season tickets in the next week or so. More information will be released to the public when any remaining season tickets are available to purchase online.