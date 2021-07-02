Friday’s Sports

NBA

G5 Bucks (3-2) 123 – Hawks 112

NHL

Friday

SCF G3 Canadiens (2-0) vs. Lightning 7:00 pm NBC

MLB

Rangers (32-49) 8 – Athletics (48-35) 3

Astros (49-33) 7 – Indians (42-36) 2

Friday

Texas at Seattle 9:10 pm

Houston at Cleveland 6:10 pm

President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

NFL

The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million, and Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months. That came after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.

OLYMPICS

According to multiple reports, standout U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s trip to the Olympics is in jeopardy. She tested positive for a prohibited substance.

UIL

The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2020-21 UIL Lone Star Cup on Thursday. Conroe The Woodlands swept both girls and boys swimming & diving state championships on the way to its eighth overall UIL Lone Star Cup. In addition, the Highlanders scored points in several state championship events, including spirit, girls’ soccer, team tennis, girls and boys cross country, boys golf, and marching band. The Woodlands has won three of the last four Conference 6A Cups. In 4A, Lindale received 81 votes, Pleasant Grove 62, and Gilmer 48. In 3A, Atlanta received 49 votes.