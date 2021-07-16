Friday’s Sports

Jase Blackwell

OLYMPICS

New coronavirus cases surged to over 1,300 in Tokyo on Thursday, a six-month high, as fears rise of a possible dramatic increase that could flood hospitals during the Olympics that start in eight days. As a result, Tokyo is under the fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol through the Olympics, which start July 23.

They canceled the United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas because of health and safety protocols. USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. Meanwhile, they will play the U.S. women’s game against Australia scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas.

MLB

The Red Sox and Yankees postponed their game because of positive tests for COVID, and they don’t know if they play this weekend. All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge was among six Yankee players testing positive Thursday. It leaves other players on the A.L. All-Star team undergoing testing to ensure they didn’t contract the virus.

Friday

Texas at Toronto 6:07 pm

Houston at Chicago 7:10 pm

NBA

Saturday

G5 Milwaukee (2-2) at Phoenix 8:00 pm ABC

BIG 12

The Big 12 conference hosted its annual football media days at AT&T Stadium. They had half of the teams represented on day one, with Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, West Virginia, and Iowa State.

REGION XIV

Newly hired Paris Junior College soccer coach Fernando Arellano has scheduled tryouts Saturday. The women’s tryouts begin at noon and the men’s start at 2:00 pm. For more information, contact Arellano at 903-782-0398.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Northeast Texas football community, family, and friends are rallying behind six-year-old Jase Blackwell. He is the son of Mineola’s Athletic Director and football Coach Luke and wife Ashley Blackwell, diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia this past Monday.

Pictured is the Blackwell family Ashley, Jase, Luke, and Addyson, following Mineola’s state championship win in 2016.

DIXIE

Texas teams making the Dixie World Series for 2021 are

15U

Henderson

Pre-Majors 15-16

Hudson

Majors 15-18

Marshall

The World Series starts July 23 at Sterlington Sports Complex north of Monroe, LA.

PumpTrack Race

The Casey Strong Pump Track Race for Kids Friday. The race is open to kids near and far who are ready to compete. The timed race will allow riders to beat their own time and race head-to-head with others in their category. Plate Pick-up and Waiver Release Pick-ups begin at 3:00, and the races start at 4:30.

Tour de Paris

The Annual Tour de Paris Bike Rally is happening Saturday at 8:00 am. This Friday (Jul 16) evening at 5:00, there’s a $5 Spaghetti Dinner and registration at Love Civic Center. At Saturday’s registration, there is a $5 Pancake Breakfast from 6:00 am until 7:45 am. Rides start at 8:00 am for all routes. To learn more or to register, go to www.tourdeparis.com.