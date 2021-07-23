Friday’s Sports

MLB

Tigers (47-510 7 – Texas (35-62) 5

Friday

Texas at Houston 7:10 pm

Nelson Cruz is headed to a contender in the biggest deal yet ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The defending AL champion Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball’s most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with Minnesota on Thursday night. In a tight race with Boston atop the AL East, Tampa Bay received Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from the struggling Twins in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

OLYMPICS

Some Russian athletes were denied places on the country’s Olympic team of 335 athletes for the Tokyo Games because they are under suspicion of doping. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday it intervened to stop several Russians from competing based on evidence from the Moscow testing laboratory that shut down in 2015. They finally gave the database and samples from the long-sealed lab in 2019 to WADA, which prepared and shared about 300 potential cases for governing bodies of Olympic sports.

According to NBC Sports, the United States will be the third to last country in the Tokyo Olympics Parade of Nations. That is because the 2028 Summer Games will be in Los Angeles.

NFL

The Cowboys hit the practice field in Oxnard for the first time in two years on Thursday with the start of the 2021 training camp. Unfortunately, one player the fans did not see was defensive veteran DeMarcus Lawrence. They have Lawrence on the physically unable to perform list after having back surgery in the offseason. It was his third back surgery.

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in an accident when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday near his home in California. He was 58.

NCAA

Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly considering moving to rock the college football landscape and start another saga of realignment in college athletics. The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported that the Longhorns and Sooners leadership have reached out on a potential move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.

Additionally, Zwerneman reports an announcement could come in a matter of weeks, according to a “high-ranking college official.”

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field team earned the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Award. In addition, eight individuals earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for their work in the 2020-21 academic year.

Jettribe

This weekend’s Texas WaterX Championship watercraft race series, sanctioned by the IJSBA with Jettribe as title sponsor at Sulphur Springs Coleman Park. The competitions will be from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm Saturday, July 24, and from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL

The main gym at Sulphur Springs High School is undergoing renovations, and they extended the EDGE program for basketball. The Edge was slated to run from June 14 to July 22, but with the Main Gym renovations, the sixth and final week of the summer strength and conditioning program will now run until Thursday, July 29.