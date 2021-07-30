Friday’s Sports

Suni Lee Nails Gold

MLB

The Astros and Rangers pick up action after a day off. Texas will host Seattle at 7:05, while Houston is in San Francisco at 8:45 pm.

OLYMPICS

Weighted down with gold are China and Japan with 18 each. The USA follows with 14 while leading in silver with 16 and tied with 11 bronze with China and Australia.

Simone Biles’ sponsors, including Athleta and Visa, are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics. It’s the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues. Tennis star Naomi Osaka found widespread support when she withdrew from the French Open earlier this year.

Suni Lee made her parents proud early Thursday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota. She landed one of the gold medals for the U.S.

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo Friday after record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics.

NCAA

Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors voted Thursday unanimously to invite Oklahoma and the University of Texas to the SEC effective July 1, 2025. It was in a move that will send strong ripples through the remaining members of the Big 12 Conference, including Baylor University. However, big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby expressed disappointment in a brief statement Thursday evening.

Speaking of Baylor, the Sacramento Kings selected guard Davion Mitchell with the ninth pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Davion was a significant contributor to the Bears’ national championship. He is known for his lock-down defense, earning the nickname “off-night” because he makes everyone he guards have an off night. Jared Butler was projected to be a first-round pick but fell to No. 40, getting picked up by the Utah Jazz.

SWJC

They have picked the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference’s Kilgore College to finish No. 2. Trinity Valley gets the nod for No. 3, and Tyler Junior College No. 6. That’s the prediction. They shake out the actual order starting Sep. 4.