Friday’s Sports

NASCAR

Austin Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway. He charged past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart Thursday night for his first victory of the season and first on an oval.

NBA

After four months, basketball is back. There were full-scale practices inside the NBA bubble at the Disney complex Thursday, with the Magic, the first team to get into the campus earlier this week. They became the first team formally back on the floor. By the close of business Thursday, all 22 teams participating in the restart were checked into their hotel and beginning their isolation from the rest of the world for what will be several weeks at least. And by Saturday, all teams should have practiced at least once.

MLB

Baseball returned for workouts last week after the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic during spring training. Teams have started ramping up their workouts in preparation for a 60-game season set to begin on July 23. The season will start without fans in the stands and will likely remain that way for a while as coronavirus hotspots continue to pop up across the country.

NFL

In postgame interaction, NFL teams have to remain six feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games. It is a part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

PGA

Tiger Woods announced Thursday on Twitter he would play next week at the Memorial. It is the tournament he has won a record five times, as he goes after his record 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour.

NCAA

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play non-conference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference cited medical advice in making its decision and added that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”

REGION XIV

Paris Junior College says it elected to cancel baseball and softball for the fall. The primary season for baseball and softball is in the spring semester, while fall is for scrimmages. The basketball season will be considerably pushed back, with conference games not starting until Jan. 6.