Friday’s Sports

MLB

Cleveland (63-62) 10 – Texas (44-83) 6

Friday

Houston at Texas 7:05 pm

ESPN

ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show, “The Jump,” and pulling her off NBA programming. It came almost two months after catching her on audiotape suggesting a colleague’s promotion was diversity-related. David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network’s NBA coverage, said in a statement that “we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.”

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray will throw out the first pitch on Sunday, August 29, as part of A&M-Commerce Day at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 pm. You can purchase tickets at texasrangers.com/communitynights. All fans that purchase their ticket through that link will also receive a commemorative Texas A&M University-Commerce/Texas Rangers hat.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Chisum over Paul Pewitt in four sets.

Rivercrest over Miller Grove 3-2

FOOTBALL

Thursday

Carthage 27 – Crosby 24 (State’s longest winning streak)

Beckville 50 – Joaquin 39

Gilmer 42 – Gladewater 14

Wylie East 19 – Mt Pleasant 14

Friday

Frisco at Sulphur Springs KSCH

Mt Vernon at Hooks KALK

Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro KSCN

Pittsburg at Jefferson