Friday’s Sports

NFL
Buccaneers (1-0) 31 – Dallas (0-1) 29
SUNDAY
Texans vs. Jaguars – Noon
Saints vs. Packers – 3:25 pm
Dak Prescott played his first game after suffering a gruesome ankle injury 11 months ago and signing a $160 million contract. He completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. But the Cowboys couldn’t stop Tom Brady on the final drive. So it was the defending champion Buccaneers 31-29 Thursday night to open the NFL season.
MLB
FRIDAY
Los Angeles at Houston 7:10 pm
Texas at Oakland 8:40 pm
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
The offseason Tiger basketball players will travel to Duncanville on Saturday to compete against some of the top teams in the state. Mount Pleasant will be playing in the Great American Shootout Fall Classic held at Duncanville Fieldhouse, an event that showcases the best teams in Texas. The Tigers will square off with Dallas South Oak Cliff at 4:00 pm and then turn around and take on Dallas Woodrow Wilson at 5:10 pm. You can purchase tickets online at https://greatamericanshootout.simpletix.com/.
It wasn’t COVID or a hurricane. Instead, a plumbing problem canceled the Harker Heights varsity football game against Round Rock McNeil scheduled for Thursday night. The water main break at Leo Buckley Stadium made it impossible to sustain safe practices, including restrooms, concessions, and hand washing. Killeen ISD will work with Round Rock ISD to determine a new date for the game.
FOOTBALL
THURSDAY
Braswell 38 – Sachse 28
Elysian Fields 41 – Winona 0
McKinney Boyd 30 – Pearce 7
Texas High 34 – Forney 13
FRIDAY
Atlanta at Gilmer
Beckville at Maud
Big Sandy at Ore City
Center at Gladewater
Cooper at Detroit
Harmony at New Diana
Hawkins at Boles
Honey Grove at Chisum
Hooks at New Boston
Jacksonville at Henderson
Jefferson at Liberty Eylau
Leonard at Bonham
Lindale at Van
Linden Kildare at DeKalb
Lone Star at Commerce
Longview at Tyler Legacy
McKinney North at Marshall
Mineola at West Rusk
Mt Vernon at Paul Pewitt KALK 97.7
North Lamar at Community MIX 107.7
Overton at James Bowie
Paris at Pleasant Grove KBUS 101.9
Pine Tree at Kilgore
Prairiland at Como-Pickton
Quitman at Queen City
Rains at Grand Saline
Ranchview at Greenville
Redwater at Edgewood
Sabine at Daingerfield
Sulphur Springs at Kaufman Star 95.9
Tatum at Pittsburg Star 96.9
Tom Bean at Clarksville
TY Chapel Hill at Hallsville
Union Grove at Alba-Golden
White Oak at Spring Hill
Winnsboro at Hughes Springs
Wolfe City at Cumby
Northeast Texas Football Standings
