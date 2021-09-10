Friday’s Sports

NFL

Buccaneers (1-0) 31 – Dallas (0-1) 29

SUNDAY

Texans vs. Jaguars – Noon

Saints vs. Packers – 3:25 pm

Dak Prescott played his first game after suffering a gruesome ankle injury 11 months ago and signing a $160 million contract. He completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. But the Cowboys couldn’t stop Tom Brady on the final drive. So it was the defending champion Buccaneers 31-29 Thursday night to open the NFL season.

MLB

FRIDAY

Los Angeles at Houston 7:10 pm

Texas at Oakland 8:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

The offseason Tiger basketball players will travel to Duncanville on Saturday to compete against some of the top teams in the state. Mount Pleasant will be playing in the Great American Shootout Fall Classic held at Duncanville Fieldhouse, an event that showcases the best teams in Texas. The Tigers will square off with Dallas South Oak Cliff at 4:00 pm and then turn around and take on Dallas Woodrow Wilson at 5:10 pm. You can purchase tickets online at https://greatamericanshootout.simpletix.com/.

It wasn’t COVID or a hurricane. Instead, a plumbing problem canceled the Harker Heights varsity football game against Round Rock McNeil scheduled for Thursday night. The water main break at Leo Buckley Stadium made it impossible to sustain safe practices, including restrooms, concessions, and hand washing. Killeen ISD will work with Round Rock ISD to determine a new date for the game.

FOOTBALL

THURSDAY

Braswell 38 – Sachse 28

Elysian Fields 41 – Winona 0

McKinney Boyd 30 – Pearce 7

Texas High 34 – Forney 13

FRIDAY

Atlanta at Gilmer

Beckville at Maud

Big Sandy at Ore City

Center at Gladewater

Cooper at Detroit

Harmony at New Diana

Hawkins at Boles

Honey Grove at Chisum

Hooks at New Boston

Jacksonville at Henderson

Jefferson at Liberty Eylau

Leonard at Bonham

Lindale at Van

Linden Kildare at DeKalb

Lone Star at Commerce

Longview at Tyler Legacy

McKinney North at Marshall

Mineola at West Rusk

Mt Vernon at Paul Pewitt KALK 97.7

North Lamar at Community MIX 107.7

Overton at James Bowie

Paris at Pleasant Grove KBUS 101.9

Pine Tree at Kilgore

Prairiland at Como-Pickton

Quitman at Queen City

Rains at Grand Saline

Ranchview at Greenville

Redwater at Edgewood

Sabine at Daingerfield

Sulphur Springs at Kaufman Star 95.9

Tatum at Pittsburg Star 96.9

Tom Bean at Clarksville

TY Chapel Hill at Hallsville

Union Grove at Alba-Golden

White Oak at Spring Hill

Winnsboro at Hughes Springs

Wolfe City at Cumby

Northeast Texas Football Standings

https://easttexasradio.com/production/football/2021%20Master%20Standings%20W2.htm