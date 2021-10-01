Friday’s Sports

NFL

THURSDAY

Bengals (3-1) 24 – Jaguars (0-4) 21

SUNDAY

Houston at Buffalo Noon FOX

Carolina at Dallas Noon FOX

New York at New Orleans Noon FOX

MLB

THURSDAY

Texas (59-100) 7 – Angels (75-84) 6

Houston (93-56) 3 – Rays (96-61) 2

FRIDAY

Cleveland at Texas 7:05 pm

Oakland at Houston 7:10 pm

The Atlanta Braves overcame their ups and downs and clinched their fourth straight NL East title Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

Highland Park 35 – Sherman 17

Gunter 41 – Bells 14

Maud 41 – Nocona 14

McKinney North 45 – McKinney 38

Wylie 31 – Rowlett 13

FRIDAY

Alba-Golden at Celeste

Atlanta at Sabine

Harleton at Elysian Fields

Harmony at Grand Saline

Hawkins at Beckville

Honey Grove at Como-Pickton

Howe at Winnsboro

Hughes Springs at Ore City Star 96.9

Jacksonville at Marshall

Jefferson at White Oak

Mineola at Bonham

Mt Vernon at Commerce

New Boston at Gladewater

North Lamar – Open

Paris at Anna

Paul Pewitt at Hooks

Pittsburg – Open

Pleasant Grove at Carthage

Prairiland at DeKalb

Queen City at New Diana

Redwater at Chisum

Rivercrest at Wolfe City

Sulphur Springs – Open

Texas at Hallsville

TY Chapel Hill at Lindale

Whitehouse at Mt Pleasant K-Lake 97.7

Winona at Quitman

Wylie East at Longview