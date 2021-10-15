Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

G5 Dodgers (3-2) 2 – Giants 1 NLDS Winner

It’s started! The Yankees will not renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames and third-base coach Phil Nevin, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Also on the chopping block is assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere.

Friday

G1 Boston at Houston 7:07 pm FOX

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros match up for the American League pennant for the second time in four seasons. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens in Houston with left-hander Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA) on the mound for the Astros against scuffling ace Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16). Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title. That came one year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en-route to their only World Series crown.

This year, two East Texans are in the National League Championship Series since the Atlanta Braves have two in their bullpen, and both A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin have ties to The Brook Hill School in Bullard. Minter is a Brook Hill alum who also pitched for Texas A&M before getting called up to the big leagues. Tomlin, a Whitehouse graduate, has been in the MLB for more than a decade, and his kids currently attend The Brook Hill School.

Saturday

G1 Los Angeles at Atlanta 7:06 pm TBS

NFL

Thursday

Buccaneers (5-1) 28 – Eagles (2-4) 22

Sunday

Houston at Indianapolis noon CBS

Dallas at New England 3:25 pm CBS

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Naaman Forest 42 – Wylie 21

Garland 54 – Sachse 41

South Oak Cliff 62 – Seagoville 14

Braswell 49 – McKinney 14

Harleton 19 – Ore City 13

Friday

Athens at Lindale

Atlanta at Tatum

Blue Ridge at Leonard

Bonham at Mt Vernon

Caddo Mills at Farmersville

Clarksville at Detroit

Commerce at Howe

Como-Pickton at Wolfe City

Elysian Fields at New Diana

Forney at Greenville

Grand Saline at Quitman

Hawkins at Frankston

Harmony at Troup

Honey Grove at Carlisle

Hooks at Chisum

James Bowie at Boles

Jefferson at Gladewater

Liberty Eylau at Spring Hill

Linden Kildare at Beckville

Lone Oak at Bells

Maud at Cumby

Melissa at Anna

Mt Pleasant at Hallsville

Nacogdoches at Jacksonville

North Forney at Royse City

Paris at Terrell

Paul Pewitt at DeKalb

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Pleasant Grove at North Lamar

Queen City at Waskom

Redwater at Daingerfield

Rivercrest at Cooper

Savoy at Union Hill

Sherman at Longview

Skyline at Rockwall

Sunnyvale at Community

Texas High at Pine Tree

Tom Bean at Trenton

TY Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn

Union Grove at Big Sandy

White Oak at Sabine

Whitehouse at Marshall

Wills Point at Ford

Winnsboro at Rains

Winona at West Rusk

Wylie East at Tyler

High School Standings for Week 7

