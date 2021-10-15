Friday’s Sports

MLB
Thursday
G5 Dodgers (3-2) 2 – Giants 1 NLDS Winner
It’s started! The Yankees will not renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames and third-base coach Phil Nevin, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Also on the chopping block is assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere.
Friday
G1 Boston at Houston 7:07 pm FOX
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros match up for the American League pennant for the second time in four seasons. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens in Houston with left-hander Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA) on the mound for the Astros against scuffling ace Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16). Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title. That came one year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en-route to their only World Series crown.
This year, two East Texans are in the National League Championship Series since the Atlanta Braves have two in their bullpen, and both A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin have ties to The Brook Hill School in Bullard. Minter is a Brook Hill alum who also pitched for Texas A&M before getting called up to the big leagues. Tomlin, a Whitehouse graduate, has been in the MLB for more than a decade, and his kids currently attend The Brook Hill School.
Saturday
G1 Los Angeles at Atlanta 7:06 pm TBS
NFL
Thursday
Buccaneers (5-1) 28 – Eagles (2-4) 22
Sunday
Houston at Indianapolis noon CBS
Dallas at New England 3:25 pm CBS
HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Naaman Forest 42 – Wylie 21
Garland 54 – Sachse 41
South Oak Cliff 62 – Seagoville 14
Braswell 49 – McKinney 14
Harleton 19 – Ore City 13
Friday
Athens at Lindale
Atlanta at Tatum
Blue Ridge at Leonard
Bonham at Mt Vernon
Caddo Mills at Farmersville
Clarksville at Detroit
Commerce at Howe
Como-Pickton at Wolfe City
Elysian Fields at New Diana
Forney at Greenville
Grand Saline at Quitman
Hawkins at Frankston
Harmony at Troup
Honey Grove at Carlisle
Hooks at Chisum
James Bowie at Boles
Jefferson at Gladewater
Liberty Eylau at Spring Hill
Linden Kildare at Beckville
Lone Oak at Bells
Maud at Cumby
Melissa at Anna
Mt Pleasant at Hallsville
Nacogdoches at Jacksonville
North Forney at Royse City
Paris at Terrell
Paul Pewitt at DeKalb
Pittsburg at Gilmer
Pleasant Grove at North Lamar
Queen City at Waskom
Redwater at Daingerfield
Rivercrest at Cooper
Savoy at Union Hill
Sherman at Longview
Skyline at Rockwall
Sunnyvale at Community
Texas High at Pine Tree
Tom Bean at Trenton
TY Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn
Union Grove at Big Sandy
White Oak at Sabine
Whitehouse at Marshall
Wills Point at Ford
Winnsboro at Rains
Winona at West Rusk
Wylie East at Tyler
High School Standings for Week 7
https://easttexasradio.com/easttexasradio-com-high-school-football-scoreboard/