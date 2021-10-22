Friday’s Sports

Jessee Young

MLB

Thursday

NLCS G5 Dodgers 11 – Atlanta (3-2) 2

The Dodger’s fans chanted CT4 on Chris Taylor’s last at-bat, but it ended at CT3. Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday. That cut the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series. Game 6 is Saturday back in Atlanta, where the Braves get two more chances to clinch their first trip to the World Series since 1999.

Friday

ALCS G5 Boston at Houston (3-2) 7:08 pm FS1

NFL

Thursday

Browns (4-3) 17 – Broncos (3-4) 14

Sunday

Texans (1-5) at Cardinals (6-0) 3:25 PM CBS

Dallas – Bye

LSC

Northeast Texas Community College hosted the third National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo October 15-16. Kent Sheldon (Lemoore, California) brought home a third-place finish in the Saddle Bronc event for the Eagles. Garrett Fields (Quitman, Texas) placed fifth in the Tie-Down Roping and second in the Steer Wrestling to help out the Men’s team. With Fields competing in multiple events, he placed third in the Men’s Overall Standings to bring home points for NTCC. Kolt Dement from Panola nailed the first-place belt buckle and points in the Bareback riding event. Jarrod Hammons of Hill College won first in the Saddle Bronc event, and Fletcher Jowers of Southwest Texas Junior College won the bull riding competition with an 84-point ride. The NTCC Men’s Team would finish fifth overall in the Men’s Team Standings. After a week off, NTCC and the rest of the NIRA Southern Region will head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, for the McNeese State Rodeo.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

This week’s latest preseason poll shows that the Mount Pleasant Tiger basketball team has been selected 14 in class 5A. The Tigers enter their eighth season under head coach Joey Chism as the program has continually made a name for itself, finishing in the top ten in the state the past two seasons. The rankings were chosen by coaches across Texas and show which programs have obtained the success and notoriety to garner a selection. Mount Pleasant will open the 2021-2022 Season on Nov 19 with their home opener against John Tyler at Willie Williams Gym.

FOOTBALL

Sulphur Springs and Mt Pleasant install 2021 Hall-of-Fame nominees tonight.

Thursday

Union Hill 51 – Campbell 6

Naaman Forest 28 – Rowlett 13

Corsicana 43 – North Forney 34

Wylie East 34 – West Mesquite 8

Frankston 35 – Union Grove 6

Gold-Burg 56 – Trinidad 7

Friday

Arp at Winona

Boles at Maud

Bullard at Van

Canton at Brownsboro

Carlisle at Hawkins

Carthage at Rusk

Celeste at Como-Pickton

Community at Caddo Mills

Cooper at Honey Grove

Cumby at Clarksville

Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt

DeKalb at Hooks

Detroit at James Bowie

Ennis at Forney

Farmersville at Wills Point

Frisco at Lovejoy

Gilmer at Liberty Eylau

Gladewater at White Oak

Greenville at Sulphur Springs

Gunter at Blue Ridge

Howe at Mineola

Hughes Springs at Queen City

Jacksonville at Texas High

Kaufman at Paris

Kilgore at Henderson

Leonard at Lone Oak

Lindsay at Tom Bean

Mabank at TY Chapel Hill

Marshall at Mt Pleasant

McKinney at Sherman

Mt Vernon at Winnsboro

New Boston at Atlanta

North Lamar at Pittsburg

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy

Ore City at Elysian Fields

Palestine at Athens

Pine Tree at Whitehouse

Prairiland at Redwater

Pottsboro at Bonham

Rains at Commerce

Ranchview at Melissa

Royse City at Crandall

Seagoville at Poteet

Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove

Tatum at Jefferson

Troup at Grand Saline

Waskom at Harleton

West Rusk at Harmony