Friday’s Sports

NLCS G5 Dodgers 11 – Atlanta (3-2) 2
The Dodger’s fans chanted CT4 on Chris Taylor’s last at-bat, but it ended at CT3. Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday. That cut the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series. Game 6 is Saturday back in Atlanta, where the Braves get two more chances to clinch their first trip to the World Series since 1999.
ALCS G5 Boston at Houston (3-2) 7:08 pm FS1
Browns (4-3) 17 – Broncos (3-4) 14
Texans (1-5) at Cardinals (6-0) 3:25 PM CBS
Dallas – Bye
Northeast Texas Community College hosted the third National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo October 15-16. Kent Sheldon (Lemoore, California) brought home a third-place finish in the Saddle Bronc event for the Eagles. Garrett Fields (Quitman, Texas) placed fifth in the Tie-Down Roping and second in the Steer Wrestling to help out the Men’s team. With Fields competing in multiple events, he placed third in the Men’s Overall Standings to bring home points for NTCC. Kolt Dement from Panola nailed the first-place belt buckle and points in the Bareback riding event. Jarrod Hammons of Hill College won first in the Saddle Bronc event, and Fletcher Jowers of Southwest Texas Junior College won the bull riding competition with an 84-point ride. The NTCC Men’s Team would finish fifth overall in the Men’s Team Standings. After a week off, NTCC and the rest of the NIRA Southern Region will head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, for the McNeese State Rodeo.
This week’s latest preseason poll shows that the Mount Pleasant Tiger basketball team has been selected 14 in class 5A. The Tigers enter their eighth season under head coach Joey Chism as the program has continually made a name for itself, finishing in the top ten in the state the past two seasons. The rankings were chosen by coaches across Texas and show which programs have obtained the success and notoriety to garner a selection. Mount Pleasant will open the 2021-2022 Season on Nov 19 with their home opener against John Tyler at Willie Williams Gym.
Sulphur Springs and Mt Pleasant install 2021 Hall-of-Fame nominees tonight.
Union Hill 51 – Campbell 6
Naaman Forest 28 – Rowlett 13
Corsicana 43 – North Forney 34
Wylie East 34 – West Mesquite 8
Frankston 35 – Union Grove 6
Gold-Burg 56 – Trinidad 7
Arp at Winona
Boles at Maud
Bullard at Van
Canton at Brownsboro
Carlisle at Hawkins
Carthage at Rusk
Celeste at Como-Pickton
Community at Caddo Mills
Cooper at Honey Grove
Cumby at Clarksville
Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt
DeKalb at Hooks
Detroit at James Bowie
Ennis at Forney
Farmersville at Wills Point
Frisco at Lovejoy
Gilmer at Liberty Eylau
Gladewater at White Oak
Greenville at Sulphur Springs
Gunter at Blue Ridge
Howe at Mineola
Hughes Springs at Queen City
Jacksonville at Texas High
Kaufman at Paris
Kilgore at Henderson
Leonard at Lone Oak
Lindsay at Tom Bean
Mabank at TY Chapel Hill
Marshall at Mt Pleasant
McKinney at Sherman
Mt Vernon at Winnsboro
New Boston at Atlanta
North Lamar at Pittsburg
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy
Ore City at Elysian Fields
Palestine at Athens
Pine Tree at Whitehouse
Prairiland at Redwater
Pottsboro at Bonham
Rains at Commerce
Ranchview at Melissa
Royse City at Crandall
Seagoville at Poteet
Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove
Tatum at Jefferson
Troup at Grand Saline
Waskom at Harleton
West Rusk at Harmony