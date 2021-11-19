Friday’s Sports

A hard night for Matt Ryan No. 2

NFL

Thursday

Patriots (7-4) 25 – Falcons (4-6) 0

Sunday

Houston at Tennessee noon CBS

New Orleans at Philadelphia noon FOX

Dallas at Kansas City 3:25 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Timberwolves (6-9) 115 – Spurs (4-11) 90

Friday

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee 7:00 pm

LA at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Dallas at Phoenix 9:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

Wild (11-5-0) 7 – Dallas (6-7-2) 2

Saturday

St. Louis at Dallas 7:00 pm ESPN

LSC

College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) named Texas A&M University-Commerce football team star Alex Shillow to the 2021 Academic All-District team for the third time. Shillow (Pflugerville) has been honored as a CoSIDA Academic All-America twice, earning that honor in 2019 and the spring of 2021. He is the third student-athlete in Lion Athletics history to win multiple CoSIDA Academic All-America recognitions and the first student-athlete in Lion Football history.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOYELLBALL

Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears lost to the State Champion Wednesday 3-0. Fayetteville also swept Blum 25-15, 25-23, and 25-22 for the state title Thursday afternoon. 2A Beckville eliminated Crawford 3-0. They take on Thrall Friday at 3:00 pm. In 3A, Gunter remains in the battle and faces Bushland Saturday at 11:00 am. In 4A, Celina sweeps Needville and takes on Decatur Saturday at 1:00.

FOOTBALL

Thursday

Mt Vernon Purple Tigers continue to roll. They took care of Whitney in Tyler Thursday evening, 57-30. Next, Mt Vernon will change their Xs and Ox to either Gladewater or Grandview. Those two play tonight at Royce City ISD Stadium, 7:00 pm.

Friday

Cooper vs. Tolar at Bruce Athens 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields at Tatum, 7:00 pm STAR 96.9

Pittsburg vs. Quinlan Ford at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 pm KALK 97.7

Paris vs. Stephenville at Denton, 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9