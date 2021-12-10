Friday’s Sports

Al Unser | Demaryius Thomas
NFL
Thursday
Vikings (6-7) 36 – Steelers (6-6-1) 28
Sunday
New Orleans at New York Noon CBS
Dallas at Washington Noon FOX
Seattle at Houston Noon FOX
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose quiet demeanor was a desire to achieve what he routinely called “everyday greatness,” has died at age 33. According to the police, Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.
NBA
Thursday
San Antonio (9-15) 123 – Nuggets (12-13) 111
Friday
Dallas at Indiana 6:00 pm
Milwaukee at Houston 7:00 pm
Detroit at New Orleans 7:00 pm
Los Angeles at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm
NHL
Saturday
Dallas at San Jose 9:30 pm ESPN
NASCAR
One of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, Al Unser, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82. Unser is the third member of America’s most famed racing families to die in 2021. His oldest brother, three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser, died in May, and Bobby Unser, Jr., passed six weeks after his father.
HIGH SCHOOL
The battle of the undefeated went into overtime to settle who would advance in the playoffs. The Eagles took a 21-7 lead into the third quarter, but the Tigers roared back, taking the lead 28-21 in the fourth before Brock forced overtime at 28 all. However, the Eagles scored on their first possession of the extra period, and Mount Vernon could not find the endzone. As a result, Brock gains a 35-28 victory over the Mt Vernon Purple Tigers to make the state playoffs.
At Tomball, Timpson and Shiner were undefeated, and Timpson came up short. It was 38-28 in favor of Shiner.
According to Sulphur Springs News-Telegram and KSST, Sulphur Springs will drop to 4A Division I next year during the UIL reclassification and realignment. Reportedly, Sulphur Springs ISD has an enrollment of 1,240, which is under the 1,300 that starts 5A schools. The UIL announces the new districts next February.
Thursday, Dec 9
3A DI Semifinal
Brock 35 – Mount Vernon 28 OT
2A DI Semifinal
Shiner 38 – Timpson 28
Friday, Dec 10
4A DII Semifinal
Celina vs. Gilmer at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7:00 pm
3A DII Semifinal
Waskom vs. Franklin at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:00 pm
Saturday, Dec 11
4A DI Semifinal
Chapel Hill vs. Austin LBJ at The Star in Frisco, 2:30 pm