Friday’s Sports

Al Unser | Demaryius Thomas

NFL

Thursday

Vikings (6-7) 36 – Steelers (6-6-1) 28

Sunday

New Orleans at New York Noon CBS

Dallas at Washington Noon FOX

Seattle at Houston Noon FOX

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose quiet demeanor was a desire to achieve what he routinely called “everyday greatness,” has died at age 33. According to the police, Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.

NBA

Thursday

San Antonio (9-15) 123 – Nuggets (12-13) 111

Friday

Dallas at Indiana 6:00 pm

Milwaukee at Houston 7:00 pm

Detroit at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Los Angeles at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

NHL

Saturday

Dallas at San Jose 9:30 pm ESPN

NASCAR

One of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, Al Unser, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82. Unser is the third member of America’s most famed racing families to die in 2021. His oldest brother, three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser, died in May, and Bobby Unser, Jr., passed six weeks after his father.

HIGH SCHOOL

The battle of the undefeated went into overtime to settle who would advance in the playoffs. The Eagles took a 21-7 lead into the third quarter, but the Tigers roared back, taking the lead 28-21 in the fourth before Brock forced overtime at 28 all. However, the Eagles scored on their first possession of the extra period, and Mount Vernon could not find the endzone. As a result, Brock gains a 35-28 victory over the Mt Vernon Purple Tigers to make the state playoffs.

At Tomball, Timpson and Shiner were undefeated, and Timpson came up short. It was 38-28 in favor of Shiner.

According to Sulphur Springs News-Telegram and KSST, Sulphur Springs will drop to 4A Division I next year during the UIL reclassification and realignment. Reportedly, Sulphur Springs ISD has an enrollment of 1,240, which is under the 1,300 that starts 5A schools. The UIL announces the new districts next February.

Thursday, Dec 9

3A DI Semifinal

Brock 35 – Mount Vernon 28 OT

2A DI Semifinal

Shiner 38 – Timpson 28

Friday, Dec 10

4A DII Semifinal

Celina vs. Gilmer at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7:00 pm

3A DII Semifinal

Waskom vs. Franklin at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 11

4A DI Semifinal

Chapel Hill vs. Austin LBJ at The Star in Frisco, 2:30 pm